GRANDSON: How NPN Leaders Used Late Sultan Abubakar To Persuade Shagari to Contest Presidency

…Recounts Shagari’s Biggest Regrets Following His Overthrow

A man of destiny who was thrust into national reckoning by fate and positive happenstance, the late Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari was a man of many firsts but what is commonly known to many was the fact that he was the first executive president of the country. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, one of his grandsons, Mallam Nasiru Habibu Shagari, took us into the private life of the former leader. Excerpts:

What are you to the late Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, Nigeria’s first democratically elected president?

I’m his grandson.

Your grandfather was one of those who fought for the nation’s Independence. He was a Minister in the First Republic and was subsequently elected the first executive president of the country. Who was the late Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari as a father to his children?

He was a very caring father to us all. He was very humble as a person and he was very receptive to all manner of people that came to him for one thing or the other. The less privileged in the society had access to him. He never discriminated against anyone while he was alive. Our house in Sokoto was open to all those that came there. He lived a very honest and decent life. This fact can be attested to by the house he lived and died in Sokoto. The house is so modest that no current chairman or councilor of a local government currently can live there.

What kind of husband was he to his wives?

He was a very good husband who loved and catered for his wives. He took very good care of them within the limits of his ability. Up to the time that he died, I never saw a situation when he had to openly quarrel with any of them.

People of his era are known to be disciplinarians; would you describe him as such?

He was to some extent. He steered all of us to the right direction but in doing that, he wasn’t very harsh with any of us. He loved his children and was fond of playing with them.

Was he somebody who caned his children whenever he felt they’d done something wrong?

Not at all. There was never anytime he did that to any of us.

What are the things that you feel your grandfather didn’t like that could make him angry with his children?

My grandfather was someone who gave so much priority to education. He loved education so much. He encouraged all of us to embrace Western education alongside the Islamic education that all of us got. I’m sure one of the things he hated was children who toyed with their education. He believed that education was a sure way to navigate this complex world and that the lack of it will make anyone useless and irrelevant. He also made sure that we did not joke with Islamic education too and that the two of them must go hand-in-hand.

What was his typical day like, I mean when did he wake up and the first set of things he did when he woke up?

Basically, he woke up by 5 am, then the next thing he did was to say his early morning prayers. He would then listen to news on the radio and then start reviewing newspapers for the day. Sometimes he left home without eating anything while at other times he took his breakfast before leaving home.

At what time did you and other children and grandchildren get to see him in the morning?

We saw him before he left for office when we went to greet him. That was between 7am and 11am in the morning.

When did he eat his breakfast and what was his favourite meal?

He used to eat his breakfast around 9 am but I think his favourite meal was (tuwo) Masara and Kunu.

Of course, by virtue of his position in the country, many people will be coming to see him from time to time, if you could recollect, what caliber of people usually came to see him at home?

All manner of people used to come to our house in Sokoto, from the commoner to the high and mighty. Many people came to visit him either for one thing or the other or just to greet him. People came from far and near.

You said he left home for his office after meeting people, could you tell us his daily routine in the office?

I can’t really say what his routine was like when we were growing up. Sometimes he took us along with him and other times he left us in the house. He never had a rigid schedule, his activities varied from time to time.

From the way you’ve spoken, it’s like you were with him when he was the president of the country in Lagos?

No I wasn’t with him actually. That was the time I was in school. Though, I used to go to Lagos to spend the holiday with him.

Did he in any way tell you his experience as the president of the country and what would you recall?

He lamented the fact that he wasn’t able to bond with his family as he would have loved to as the president. He wasn’t able to see members of his family because of his busy schedule. To the best of my knowledge, that was the only thing he regretted. My grandfather was someone who loved being with his family at all times. To him, every other thing was secondary.

Did he tell you how he got into politics in the early 1950s when he joined the Northern Peoples Congress (NPC) and his relationship with the likes of the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa and Sir Ahmadu Bello?

He told us that the late Sir Ahmadu Bello took him up and introduced him to politics. He said the late Sardauna of Sokoto was visiting all the districts of Sokoto and was told about him (Shagari) when he visited our village in Shagari sometime in the 1950s and since then they became political allies. So, he encouraged my grandfather to contest for a seat in the Northern Regional Assembly and he won. He later contested for the National Assembly which he won and was subsequently made a minister by the late Sir Abubakar.

Your grandfather and the late Sardauna were both from Sokoto, were they in any way related?

No! They were not in any way related.

What was his relationship with the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa?

He initially was his assistant and later a minister under him (Tafawa-Balewa). All I know is that they were very close. The late prime minister was a honest and incorruptible man whom he looked up to.

You grandfather served in the government of General Yakubu Gowon as a federal commissioner, what did the late president tell you about his experience in that government?

He didn’t tell us much but all I know is that he had a lot of respect for General Gowon. He loved him (Gowon) for his work and ability to keep the country one.

A lot has been said about his emergence as the presidential candidate of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), is it true that all he wanted to do at time was to become a senator and not the president?

It is true. He wanted to go to the Senate but some leaders of the NPN felt he was better suited to contest the Presidency. These leaders led by the late Makaman Nupe, Alhaji Aliyu Bida, mounted so much pressure on the late Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Siddik III, to prevail on him to change his heart. He never knew this until the late Sultan summoned him to the office and convinced him to join the race, promising him that the ground had been prepared for him. That was how he had to change his mind and contest the Presidency. He later won the ticket of the NPN and eventually won the election.

What was the late President Shagari’s view of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo?

He considered the late Chief Awolowo as a very honest and straight- forward man who meant well for the country. He saw him as somebody who was interested in the emancipation and wellbeing of the common man. My grandfather had profound respect for the late Chief Awolowo and Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe. He saw them as his elders and he held them in high esteem. He felt that these were the people who had the interest of the country at heart.

What other things did he tell you about his four-year presidency?

He regretted the fact that he wasn’t able to achieve all he set out to achieve for the good of the country. I mean the things that he had promised the people. He achieved many of them partially such as the various housing projects, the establishment of so many universities across the country. The Green Revolution programme was just taking off when the military struck. However, he felt that he served the country to the best of his ability.

Did the late president ever express any form of regret or bitterness after the military overthrew him?

At all, he never did. He never did it to me and I’m sure he didn’t tell it to other people.

He lived to the ripe old age of 93, what did he pre-occupy himself with when he was removed from office in 1983?

Apart from teaching, he was involved in farming before venturing into politics and it was farming that he went back to in Shagari Village. That was what he did up to the time of his death.

Where were you when your grandfather died?

I was at home.

Are you satisfied by the efforts of Sokoto and the Federal governments to immortalise him?

A lot has been done for him by the two tiers of government over the years but like Oliver Twist we are still asking for more. For instance, a school, Shehu Shagari College of Education, has been named after him. Former President (Muhammadu) Buhari came to Sokoto for a condolence visit and he promised to do something in his honour but as we speak, nothing has been done in that regard by the government. Nothing has been done apart from that College of Education that was named after him by the Sokoto State Government.