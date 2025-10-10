‘Grandpa Must Obey’ Starring Kanayo, Bimbo Akintolato Hit Cinema Nov 21

A new family-comedy film ‘Grandpa Must Obey’ is set to bring laughter, warmth, and a generational tug-of-war to cinemas this November.

The movie boasts a stellar Nigerian cast, including veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo, alongside Nollywood icons Bimbo Akintola and Yvonne Jegede. Produced by Trino Motion Pictures and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, the film is premiering nationwide on November 21.

‘Grandpa Must Obey’ tells the story of a 70-year-old man, portrayed by Kanayo, who is grappling with grief and resentment when he is tasked with babysitting his two mischievous grandchildren, played by young talents Darasimi Nadi and Fiyin Asenuga.

What begins as a comedic clash of wills is transformed into a moving tale of family, forgiveness, and rediscovered joy. Designed with bold, playful energy, the film’s spirit is aptly described as “grumpy meets mischief, all wrapped in love, chaos, and plenty of heart”.

It masterfully blends heartfelt emotion with laugh-out-loud comedy, creating a story that resonates with diverse audiences. Behind the camera, the film is written by Saviour Kings Bob and directed by Chibuzor Afurobi. Producer Uche Okocha shared the vision behind the project, saying it “celebrates family, resilience and beautiful things about life” “We wanted to tell a story that feels deeply Nigerian but universally human — one that celebrates family, resilience, and the small moments that make life beautiful,” she said.

“Grandpa Must Obey reaffirms Trino Motion Pictures’ reputation for delivering authentic, high-quality Nigerian storytelling that connects with local and global audiences alike. “Positioned as the family film of the festive season, ‘Grandpa Must Obey’ is poised to light up cinemas nationwide this November.

“With its mix of humour, heart, and relatable storytelling, the film is a reminder that sometimes — obeying Grandpa isn’t as easy as it sounds.” With its potent mix of humour and heart, ‘Grandpa Must Obey’ serves as a charming reminder that sometimes, obeying Grandpa isn’t as easy as it sounds.