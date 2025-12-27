Grandeur, Culture As Lagos Hosts 74th Eyo Festival Grand Finale At TBS

Lagos radiated splendour, unity and cultural majesty on Saturday as thousands gathered at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan for the 74th edition of the Eyo Festival Grand Finale, one of Nigeria’s most prestigious traditional celebrations.

The festival, featuring over twenty Eyo groups from different Igas, filled the arena with traditional chants, rhythmic dances, and captivating pageantry as white-robed masqueraders glided through the square in spectacular formations, symbolising dignity, honour and ancestral reverence.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was pr sent at the event, in an address printed in the program booklet, hailed the festival as a symbol of legacy, unity and national pride.

“The Eyo Festival is a vibrant expression of the rich traditions of Lagos,” he said.

“It celebrates the achievements and exemplary lives of distinguished Nigerians.

“This festival is more than a celebration; it reflects the soul of our people and underscores the rich culture of our country.”

He noted that staging the event during the festive tourism season strengthens Lagos’ global cultural appeal.

“The glamour of white-robed figures parading our streets sends a resounding message about our identity,” the President added, appreciating Lagos State for honouring past leaders and cultural icons.

Also addressing the gathering, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the event as another proud moment in the state’s cultural history.

“Today is a special day as we celebrate the lives and contributions of great leaders who helped shape Lagos into one of the world’s leading cities,” he said.

“The Eyo Festival is a distinct culture of Lagos and a bold expression of our identity.”

He reaffirmed Lagos as a land of innovation, opportunity and unity.

“Consequently, I welcome you to Lagos—the land of prosperity and possibilities. Here, dreams come true,” the governor declared.

The Oba of Lagos, HRM Oba Riliwanu Osuolale Aremu Akiolu I, in his speech emphasised the festival’s sacred historical significance.

“The Eyo Festival is a sacred homage to ancestors and departed rulers,” the monarch said.

“It is a living archive of history, memory and identity, reminding us that culture is not static history but a living force that shapes who we are and who we aspire to be.”

He noted that the ceremony reinforces unity, respect and collective heritage.

Akinsiku of Lagos Calls for Order, Peace and Discipline

The Akinsiku of Lagos (Olori Eyo), Chief Adebola Olalekan Dosunmu, assured Lagosians of a peaceful and well-organised celebration while calling for discipline and respect.

“The spirit of Eyo is peace, not confrontation; culture, not chaos,” he stated. “Participants and spectators must conduct themselves with orderliness and cooperation to ensure a memorable outing.”

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos traditional institution for their support in preserving the revered cultural heritage.

With chants echoing, drums vibrating, and white-clad masqueraders dancing in majestic rhythm, the 74th Eyo Festival Grand Finale once again reaffirmed Lagos as the heartbeat of culture, heritage and unity, celebrating tradition while strengthening pride among its people.