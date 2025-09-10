Grandeur As Oluwole Foundation Lifts C&S Church Members In Ilorin

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the empowerment of 140 members of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide in Ilorin, by the Oluwole Foundation amid thrills, and jubilation by the congregants at both the headquarters and branches of the white garment church

In its unwavering commitment to lifting the congregants of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, out of poverty, and ultimately making them economically buoyant and self-reliant, a non-profit organisation, under the aegis of the Oluwole Foundation, has committed an impressive sum of N80 million to its 2025 empowerment programme, upping the ante of this year’s programme by N33 million, when compared with the N37 million spent last year.

It is noteworthy that this year’s empowerment programme, for the first time since its inception in 2011, had been extended to cover some other branches of the Church within and outside Ilorin metropolis, including Oke-Oyi community.

The reason for narrowing down the beneficiaries of this noble gesture in the past years to only the congregants at the headquarters of the Church is not far-fetched. It was because the Founder, Senior Apostle Oluwole Awotuyi, is a staunch member at the headquarters of the Church.

Extension

Expectedly, the extension of the programme to the branches this year has significantly raised the number of beneficiaries to 140 from the 55 recorded in 2024.

It is imperative to note that, as in previous years, the 2025 edition of the empowerment programme was also carefully packaged to address, and, as much as possible, meet the various needs of the beneficiaries, after exhaustive interviews and engagements.

Besides, for the first time too, the beneficiaries were this year taken through a comprehensive seminar in various sectors of the economy to equip them with the requisite knowledge needed to enable them be successful in their respective chosen fields.

Fielding questions from journalists on the sidelines of the programme, the Chairman of the Foundation, Pastor Moses Ademola Popoola, said the extension of the empowerment programme this year to the branches of the Church was in obedience to divine instruction given to the Founder, adding that it was also aimed at tackling poverty within the Church community.

Evangelism

“We have 62 branches under our Church, but this is the first time we are going beyond our headquarters. For now, we have covered 24 branches of the Church and have also empowered an additional 70 people in the process, spending close to N37 million. This is not just charity; it’s also evangelism. Some people will not be converted through preaching, but through welfare,” Pastor Popoola explained.

He urged the beneficiaries to take the gesture seriously, work hard, and extend help to others, assuring the congregants of further expansion of the empowerment programme to cover more people in the coming years

Pastor Popoola, however, called on other foundations, especially the faithbased ones, to carry out their work with sincerity and fear of God, rather than for personal aggrandisement, urging them to see the service as first to God, then to society, because “when we help people genuinely, we reduce poverty, crime, and unemployment”.

The cleric also stressed the need for the government to prioritise agriculture and rural development towards tackling head-on the ravaging poverty, and unemployment in the country.

He added: “As a matter of fact, every wealthy nation builds its economy on agriculture. So, the three tiers of government need to secure our farmlands, provide tractors, and support our farmers holistically.

Let each region focus on its area of strength, like cocoa in the West, palm oil in the East, and groundnut in the North in the days of yore. We must also develop our rural areas with electricity, qualified teachers, motorable roads, and hospitals, among others, to curb rural-urban migration.”

According to him, the Foundation embarked on this annual empowerment journey about 14 years ago, in 2011 to be precise, adding that the aim of this year’s empowerment programme, themed ‘Work and Earn It’, was to reinforce the importance of diligence and responsibility in the beneficiaries.

He said: “Many people in Nigeria tend to take empowerment opportunities for granted, thinking it is their own national cake, not minding who is granting the empowerment. And, as a matter of fact, we want to change this mindset, narrative, and wrong perception.

The idea is to encourage people to take ownership, and put their minds into whatever they’re given. Even with little, if you apply yourself and put your mind into it, you will succeed. “This year, we plan to empower about 140 individuals, 70 at the headquarter Church and 70 others in our branches. As usual, we conduct interviews to ensure we meet the specific needs of each beneficiary.

For example, we’ll be giving out deep freezers to about 25 people who want to go into sales of minerals and other associated products, machines for those engaged in aluminium window fabrication and financial support for those that are engaged in poultry farming and agri-business, among others.

Altogether, we’re targeting around 140 beneficiaries. “By the grace of God, we are investing close to N42 million this year at our headquarter Church and N37 million in a good number of our branches. Our goal is that these 140 empowered individuals will, in turn, empower others and help reduce poverty in our communities.”

Experience

Reflecting on the foundation’s experience concerning performance by beneficiaries of previous empowerment programmes, Pastor Popoola said: “Of course, this is Nigeria, and we can’t say everything has gone perfectly well.

Not everyone has made good use of what they were given because some of them saw it as a form of national cake. But, by and large, we’ve had a success rate of about 70 per cent. That is encouraging, and we’re working hard to push that figure to 80 or even 85 per cent this year.

“As a matter of fact, some past beneficiaries have become successful business owners. Unfortunately, a few simply abandoned what they were given. “Yes, some people are lazy, and the Scripture even says that the lazy man claims there’s a lion outside just to avoid work.

But we won’t stop. We’ll keep empowering people and urging them to take responsibility.” Speaking to the beneficiaries, the cleric said: “My message to all the beneficiaries is simple; they should realise that this empowerment is not a right, it is a privilege. I urge them to be diligent, accountable. They should pray that God will bless the little they have and multiply it.

And above all, they should have at the back of their minds that they are being helped so that they can also help others. I implore them to stay and remain faithful and committed to their journey in life.” On insecurity, he appealed to the three tiers of government to prioritise security, saying when people feel safe; they can travel, go to their farms, and also carry out their businesses without fear or intimidation.

He also urged them to seriously consider creating community or state policing structures where traditional rulers and leaders of thought who are more conversant with the terrains at the grassroots are maximally involved, expressing optimism that such local approach would significantly enhance security in the country.

Medication/healthcare

On rising costs of medications and healthcare, the cleric stressed the need to look inward by exploring the use of local herbs, saying: “We have scientists in this country; let them study and validate our traditional remedies. Government should encourage and train local herbalists to produce safe and effective medicines”.

On his part, the Provost of the Orimolade Theological Institute, Ilorin, Pastor Tunde Ogunbiyi, who took the beneficiaries, as well as other congregants, through the seminar series, lauded the Church, in collaboration with the Oluwole Foundation, for putting up the seminar ahead of empowering the beneficiaries, noting that the initiative would further enhance their knowledge towards succeeding in their chosen businesses.

He added: “One thing I deeply commend this Church for is its foresight in attempting to bridge the gap between spirituality and material well-being through empowerment initiatives.

This is the right time to engage in such efforts, empowering our people economically so that they can become self-reliant and independent. “This seminar is aimed at inspiring participants — both the beneficiaries and members of the church — to understand the importance of engaging in business, even while remaining grounded in their faith.

This approach aligns with God’s plan for our lives. God desires that we be self-reliant and self-sufficient. Many people in the Church have been giving generously to support others. However, it is more sustainable to empower individuals so that they too can rise and contribute. That’s why a programme like this is so timely — it helps address economic challenges at the grassroots level.

“As you may observe, in today’s world — and even here in Nigeria — many people are facing economic hardship; some are even dying under the pressure. The economy is struggling, and we must begin to look inward and ask: What can I do to improve my own economic situation and contribute to the well-being of others?

When we all strive to uplift one another, the nation as a whole will be better for it.” Pastor Ogunbiyi stressed the need for individuals, especially the beneficiaries, to recognise their God-given gifts and talents, while being faithful stewards of whatever they have received, adding that: “We will all give an account of how we use them”.

He, therefore, admonished the beneficiaries not to misuse the opportunity, and not to squander it on unproductive activities like extravagant ceremonies or events that do not contribute to their progress and well-being. Pastor Ogunbiyi commended the Oluwole Foundation and similar groups for their efforts in supporting the unemployed and less privileged, noting that they are taking bold steps to address critical social issues in society

Growing population

“The truth is the economy today cannot keep up with its growing population. That’s why we must embrace what, in theology, we call social responsibility — where the Church plays an active role in improving the lives of its people. “There are many wealthy individuals in our society — millionaires who could do so much more with their resources.

Sadly, some are investing in things that do not benefit the gospel or the common man,” he added. “When people are empowered, they will no longer be desperate. They will have no reason to destroy others’ lives.

Empowerment is the contribution that the Church and every well-meaning individual can make towards solving the insecurity problem in our land.” One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Janet Shaba, who expressed gratitude to the Oluwole Foundation for the kind gesture, promised that they would make judicious use of the items received.