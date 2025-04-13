Grand Welcome For Mr International Winner, Nwajagu Samuel’s Return To Nigeria

Share

It was a grand welcome with complete Akpujiogu community dance troupe for the young man who made a historic win in Thailand, as Mr International, Samuel Nwajagu returned to Nigeria.

The Akpujiogu Community, Anambra State, Lagos State branch were proud to welcome their son who made them and the entire Nigeria proud.

In a short interview, the man of the moment was elated to be back. He said he is open for all the collaborations that will come his way because of his return.

Nwajagu Samuel Chinemerem was the first African to win the Mister International title. The 23-year-old software engineer competed against over 40 contestants from around the world to win the crown.

Held in December 14, 2024, at Island Hall, Fashion Island in Bangkok, Thailand, the 16th edition of the Mister International pageant brought together contestants showcasing their talents and celebrating diversity on a global stage. Samuel’s confidence and charisma shone through, culminating in his crowning moment by Kim Thitisan Goodburn of Thailand, the outgoing title holder.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

