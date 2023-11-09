Grand Oldies Attend Methodist Old Girls Global Reunion

The annual global Reunion of the Old Girls’ Association (OGA) of Methodist Girls’ High School (MGHS), held in Lagos recently with a 92 year old former student and 90 year old Dr. (Mrs.), Braithwaite, gracing the event of the 144 years, oldest Girls Secondary School in Nigeria, having been built in 1879.

The event had old girls who arrived from the United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), Europe and outside Lagos in Nigeria to retrace their academic root, at the event titled: Afro fusion, held at the Dame Caroline Oladunni Adebutu hall, School’s premises, Yaba.

The Global President, MGHSOGA, Mrs. Tilewa Amusu, who left the school in 1976 reviewed its impact on the annual gathering saying; “The younger ones in this school see a lot of activity of the Old Girls Association. We do a lot of things for the school; Events, Planning for the school, mentoring the Children, making sure we sponsor the teachers on trainings, the old girls give prizes, just to encourage them.

We are always here, interested on how well the school is doing, as part of the giveback to the school. “Also, OGA is putting up this new building in which we are now, and is costing us over five hundred million naira. We have currently done about 70 percent or more, we are doing this because we want to give back to the school.”

The Chairperson 2023 Global Reunion planning Committee, Mrs. Sikuola Adewuyi explained on the choice of this year’s theme; “we are all Africans, we want to celebrate our roots, so you can see the gangan drummers, we are trying to bring in our culture, everybody is in either local fabrics (Akara) or Adire (tye&dye).”