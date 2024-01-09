Grand Mufti Of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdulfatai Alaga Dies At 80

…Senator Alli Mourns, Describes Demise As A Great Loss

Tragedy befell the family of Alaga in Ibadanland, Oyo State capital on Tuesday as its Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulfatai Alaga, passed on at the age of 80.

The late Sheikh Alaga was a revered religious leader, who reports had it, dedicated his life to the service of Allah and the promotion of peace, and unity among Muslims.

In his condolence message to the family of the deceased, according to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Akeem Abas, Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) condoled with them and the Muslim community over the loss, describing the Sheikh Alaga’s demise as a great loss to his family, as well as, the entire Muslim community in Ibadan and beyond.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy heart that I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and Muslim community over the passing of the Grand Mufti of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdulfatai Alaga. His demise is a great loss not only to his family but also to the entire Muslim community in Ibadan and beyond,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the deceased’s knowledge, wisdom and guidance were invaluable to the Muslim community, adding that his passing has left a void that would be difficult to fill.

“Throughout his life, Sheikh Alaga demonstrated a deep commitment to the teachings of Islam and worked tirelessly to spread the message of peace, love, and tolerance.

“His sermons and teachings were a source of inspiration and guidance for many, and his contributions to the development of the Muslim community in Ibadanland will always be remembered,” he said.

Alli prayed that Almighty Allah grant him eternal rest and comfort his family, as well as, loved ones during this difficult time. “As we mourn the loss of this great spiritual leader, let us take solace in the fact that he lived a life of purpose and left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come”, Alli prayed.