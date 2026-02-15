Grand Finale Of Aje Festival 2026 Holds February 16

It will be a rich harvest of cultural broth as ongoing Aje Festival 2026 climaxes on February 16, 2026, with a grand finale that promises to be a blockbuster cultural feast of the best of the Yoruba tradition and cultural heritage.

According to Aje Festival Planning Committee, led by the Iyalale Oodua and Global Coordinator of Aje Festival Inter- national, Princess (Dr) Toyin Kolade, in collaboration with the House of Oduduwa, the festival is an all embracing one, opening door for communal entertainment and rejuvenation.

With the theme; Trading for Prosperity: Aje, The Cultural Commerce, the grand finale will be staged at the Ooni’s Palace, Enuwa, Ile-Ife. Some of the events leading to the grand finale, include; Women Empowerment Initiatives and the Aje Summit on Commerce and Trade – holding today – Saturday, February 14;

and Widows and Orphan Care Initiatives alongside a Cultural Night – holding on Sunday, February 15. bruary 16, will among others feature the Aje Heritage Procession and a Grand Royal Invitational Reception, featuring a royal procession led by the Ooni of Ife and his council of chiefs to the sacred Aje shrine at Ejigbomẹkun Market, where special prayers and rites will be offered for prosperity, economic stability, and national development.

The festival is an aged-long revered cultural celebration dedicated to AJE, the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and profitable trade, believed to be one of the 401 primordial spiritual beings of Ootu Ife, the cradle of mankind.

The festival, has for centuries symbolised abundance, economic fortune, and spiritual renewal among the Yoruba people.

The House of Oduduwa described the Aje Festival 2026 as a strategic platform for cultural revival, economic empowerment, and heritage diplomacy, expected to attract traditional rulers, Aje devotees, cul- tural groups, investors, and guests from across Nigeria and the diaspora.

The festival is also expected to further reinforce Ile-Ife’s status as the spiritual headquarters of the Yoruba race and a global destination for cultural tourism and commerce.

The Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, is expected to use the occasion of the festival to draw attention to the unity and economic prosperity of the Yoruba Nation and Nigeria as country, with a call to return to the path of sanctity and peaceful co-existence and economic prosperity .