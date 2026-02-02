The United States President, Donald Trump has threatened legal action against the host of the 68th Grammy Awards, Trevor Noah, over the comedian’s comment on the US President and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trevor Noah made this remark after congratulating Billie Eilish for winning the Grammy for Song of the Year for her track “Wildflower.”

“Wow. That’s a Grammy that every artist wants, almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” he quipped, referring to the president’s threats to seize the autonomous Arctic territory.

He added, “Which makes sense because, since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

Noah’s comments drew the ire of the president, who took to his Truth Social platform, saying, “The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage littering their airwaves any longer.”

READ ALSO:

On Trevor Noah, Trump said, “The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards.”

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media,” Trump continued.

The Republican then branded South African Noah a “total loser” who needs to “get his facts straight.”

“I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless dope of an M.C. … Get ready, Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!” Trump added.

Trump, who moved in the same social circles as Epstein in Florida and New York, has fought for months to prevent the release of a vast trove of documents about the disgraced financier and has given varying accounts of why he eventually fell out with Epstein.