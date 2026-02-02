Grammys 2026: Burna Boy Loses ‘Best Global Album’

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, on Saturday, lost the Best Global Music Album category at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy’s project, No Sign of Weakness, lost to Brazilian music legends Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia, whose live album, Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo, clinched the award.

New Telegraph reports that the award was a tightly contested category with strong contenders such as Siddhant Bhatia’s Sounds of Kumbha, Youssou N’Dour’s Éclairer le monde (Light the World), and Anoushka Shankar’s Chapter III: We Return to Light.

The loss comes after an earlier loss in the Best African Music Performance category, won by South African singer Tyla, whose track Push 2 Start triumphed over entries from Burna Boy, Davido, and Ayra Starr.

Burna Boy is one of the few Nigerian artists, like Sade Adu, Wizkid, Sikiru Adepoju, and Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, who have won the Grammy Awards.