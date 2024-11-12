Grammy Nominations: Jaywon Apologises To Ayra Starr

Share

Nigerian singer, Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, better known as Jaywon, has apologised to his colleague, Ayra Starr, after he was accused of mocking her over being snubbed by the Grammys.

New Telegraph reports that the nominees for the 67th Grammys were recently announced and Ayra Starr failed to get any nomination despite her remarkable run this year.

Shortly after the announcement, Jaywon who has been involved in an online beef with Ayra Starr, shared a photo of himself posing with two Grammy awards, which many believed was a shade at Starr.

Following the backlash, Jaywon has now apologised for his action.

READ ALSO:

He said he believes that Ayra Starr is one of the best female African vocalists.

He explained that he doesn’t pull people down but elevates them for future purposes.

Jaywon wrote: “If you see Ayra Starr, tell her I’m sorry she wasn’t nominated for this year’s Grammys. I’m a huge fan of her music, and I believe she’s one of the best female vocalists Africa has.

“On this side, we don’t pull people down. We elevate, not just for today, but for the future. Ola Inu Kan.”

Meanwhile, Jaywon is a voting member of the Recording Academy, the organisers of the Grammys.

Share

Please follow and like us: