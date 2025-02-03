Grammy Awards: Ubi Franklin Blasts Samklef For Making Fun Of Davido

Share

Nigerian talent manager, Ubi Franklin has slammed Samklef for mocking popular Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido over his Grammy Award loss.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 67th Grammy Awards held on 2nd February 2025 was held in Los Angeles.

However, Davido amongst others nominated for the Best African Music Performance award category, had lost to Tems.

Reacting to the development, Samklef took to his X page to mock the singer for once again losing his nomination.

He opined that if Davido had won, the internet would have been a noisy place.

Samklef also stated that he is glad the Grammy management cannot be bribed to give the award to those who don’t deserve it.

He wrote: “Please check on 30BGs o! Thank God say dem no dey bribe for Grammy—if not, we for no hear word today!

At the end of the day, money can’t save you if you don’t have real talent. Tems won because she’s truly gifted.

“Now she has the house, the private jet, the expensive cars—but no unnecessary show-off. Just pure talent.”

READ ALSO:

Reacting to this, Ubi Franklin noted that he had spoken to him in private about his attitude towards Davido.

He noted that it wasn’t only Davido who had lost his nomination, but somehow it was him he chose to mock.

Ubi Franklin wrote; “Samklef you actually need to stop this please, David is not the first person who has gotten nominated and hasn’t won yet.

“Chris Brown after 25 Nominations he just got two.

Stop dragging David into your continuous disrespectful commentary.

I am very certain Burna and Wiz aren’t even bothered about the outcome yesterday at the Grammy.

“I have spoken to you in private as my friend, you need to actually stop this rubbish you have been doing, please stop,”

See the post below:

Share

Please follow and like us: