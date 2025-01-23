New Telegraph

January 23, 2025
Grammy Awards: Trevor Noah To Host 67th Edition In Los Angeles

Famous South African comedian and producer, Trevor Noah has been strategically unveiled as the host of this year’s Grammy Awards.

The 67th GRAMMY Awards show which will take place in Los Angeles, United States (US) on February 2, 2025, has Nigerian Afrobeats singers dominating the nomination of African Song Performance categories.

New Telegraph reports that this is the 5th year that Noah will be hosting the music awards show since 2021.

However, Burna Boy, earned a nod for his hit song, ‘Higher’. Asake was nominated for his collaboration with Wizkid, “MMS”.

Tems is the only African musician with 3 nominations across the global music categories.

Other singers that made the list include Davido, Yemi Alade and Lojay.

