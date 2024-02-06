Grammy Awards: Tinubu Sends Message To Davido, Burna Boy, Others Artists

Following the 2024 Grammy Awards that saw non-Nigerian artists clinching the prestigious award on Sunday night, February 4, President Bola Tinubu on Monday heartily congratulated Nigeria’s musical talents nominated for the Awards.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, Olamide, Asake, and Tems were all nominated for the just concluded 66th Grammy Awards, but none of them won the category they were nominated for.

Reacting to the development in a statement titled ‘President Tinubu congratulates Nigeria’s 2024 Grammy awards nominees,’ the President congratulates and thanks them for being exemplary envoys of Nigeria.”

READ ALSO:

Tinubu celebrates these musical marvels who have put Nigeria on the chart of cultural command through their artistry and anthemic earworms, building and earning our nation enormous soft power.

The president commends these exceptional artists for their fidelity to the art, audacity, and discipline in the pursuit of excellence.

“Our superstars nominated for the Grammy Awards are all winners. I am proud of their exploits.

“They represent that Nigerian ideal; the courage to strive and succeed against all odds and the hope to stay true to purpose. I congratulate and thank them for being exemplary envoys of Nigeria,” the president says.