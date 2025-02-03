Share

Nigerian singer, Temilade Opaniyi, better known as Tems on Sunday night won the award for Best African Music Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The singer, known for her soulful voice and genre-blending sound, triumphed over a competitive category that includes Yemi Alade’s Tomorrow, Asake and Wizkid’s MMS, Chris Brown’s Sensational featuring Davido and Lojay, and Burna Boy’s Higher.

New Telegraph reports that this feat marks her second career Grammy win in three years.

Tems, who previously won a Grammy for her contribution to Wait For U with Future and Drake, took to the stage to express her heartfelt gratitude.

In an emotional speech, she thanked God for her success and dedicated the award to her mother, whose birthday falls the day after the ceremony.

She described this Grammy as her mother’s favourite, acknowledging the unwavering support she has received from her and her brother throughout her journey.

Her victory reinforces Nigeria’s growing dominance on the global music stage, with Afrobeats and African music continuing to gain widespread recognition.

The Best African Music Performance category was introduced in 2024 to honour the continent’s impact on the global music industry, and Tems’ win solidifies her position as one of Africa’s most celebrated contemporary artists.

Tems’ success at the Grammys follows a remarkable year in her career, with sold-out performances, international collaborations, and a strong presence on global charts.

Her win highlights the increasing acceptance of African music in mainstream global awards, as Afrobeats, Afropop, and Amapiano continue to gain traction.

The 2025 Grammy Awards, hosted in Los Angeles, also saw major wins from artists such as Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA, while Trevor Noah returned as host.

With her latest achievement, Tems continues to set milestones for African artists on the world stage, proving that her impact in the industry is far from over.

