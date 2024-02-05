Grammy Awards: See Full List Of 2024 Winners

The 66th Grammy Awards held on Sunday at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California has left many Nigerians in dismay, as none of their fave went home with a prize.
A total number of five Nigerian artists were nominated for this year’s Grammy Awards, including, David Adeleke, better known as Davido; Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy; Ahmed Ololade, well known as Asake; Olamide Adedeji, better known as Baddo; and Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, all lost at the Grammys despite having a total of ten nominations in various award categories.
Here is the full list of winners;
Best African Music Performance
Amapiano – Asake and Olamide
City Boys – Burna Boy
Water – Tyla (Winner)
Unavailable – Davido Featuring Musa Keys
Rush – Ayra Starr
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Sittin’ On Top Of The World – Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
Attention – Doja Cat
All My Life – Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole (Winner)
Spin Bout U – Drake & 21 Savage
Low – SZA
Best Global Music Album
Epifanías — Susana Baca
History — Bokanté
I Told Them… — Burna Boy
This Moment – Shakti (Winner)
Timeless — Davido
Best Rap Album
Her Loss – Drake & 21 Savage
Michael – Killer Mike (Winner)
Heroes & Villains – Metro Boomin
King’s Disease III – Nas
Utopia – Travis Scott
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff (Winner)
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas (Winner)
Justin Tranter
Best Global Music Performance
Shadow Forces – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily
Alone – Burna Boy
Pashto – Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia (Winner)
FEEL – Davido
Milagro Y Desastre – Silvana Estrada
Abundance In Millets – Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi)
Best Album Notes
Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live)
Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (Winner)
I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn
Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions
Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel
Gieo
For The Birds: The Birdsong Project (Winner)
Inside: Deluxe Box Set
Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition
Best Music Film
How I’m Feeling Now -Lewis Capaldi
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour – Kendrick Lamar
Moonage Daydream – David Bowie (Winner)
I Am Everything – Little Richard
Dear Mama – Tupac Shakur
Best Music Video
In Your Love – Tyler Childers
I’m Only Sleeping – The Beatles (Winner)
What Was I Made For – Billie Eilish
Count Me Out – Kendrick Lamar
Rush – Troye Sivan
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Barbie World (From “Barbie The Album”)
What Was I Made For? (From “Barbie The Album”) (Winner)
Dance The Night (From “Barbie The Album”)
I’m Just Ken (From “Barbie The Album”)
Lift Me Up (From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By”)
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II – Sarah Schachner
Hogwarts Legacy – Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, composers
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab (Winner)
God Of War Ragnarök – Bear McCreary, composer
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Montaigne, Tripod & Austin Wintory, composers
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny – John Williams
Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson (Winner)
Barbie – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
The Fabelmans – John Williams
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Aurora
Barbie The Album (Winner)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Comedy Album
I Wish You Would – Trevor Noah
I’m An Entertainer – Wanda Sykes
What’s In A Name? – Dave Chappelle (Winner)
Selective Outrage – Chris Rock
Someone You Love – Sarah Silverman
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Desire, I Want To Turn Into You
History
Jaguar II (Winner)
Multitudes
The Record
Best Immersive Audio Album
God Of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack)
Act 3 (Immersive Edition)
The Diary Of Alicia Keys (Winner)
Blue Clear Sky
Silence Between Songs
Best Historical Album
Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (Winner)
The Moaninest Moan Of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922
Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971
Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition
Best Tropical Latin Album
Voy A Ti – Luis Figueroa
Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo… – Rubén Blades… (Winner)
Niche Sinfónico – Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
VIDA – Omara Portuondo
MIMY & TONY – Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así – Carlos Vives
Best Gospel Album
I Love You – Erica Campbell
Hymns (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
The Maverick Way – Maverick City Music
All Things New: Live In Orlando – Tye Tribbett (Winner)
My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds
Best Roots Gospel Album
Tribute To The King – The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
Echoes Of The South – Blind Boys Of Alabama (Winner)
Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times – Becky Isaacs Bowman
Meet Me At The Cross – Brian Free & Assurance
Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light – Gaither Vocal Band
Best Rap Album
Her Loss – Drake & 21 Savage
MICHAEL – Killer Mike (Winner)
HEROES & VILLIANS – Metro Boomin
King’s Disease III – Nas
UTOPIA – Travis Scott
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out – Babyface
JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét (Winner)
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
Special Occasion – Emily King
CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walke
Best Remixed Recording
Alien Love Call
New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)
Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)
Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix) (Winner)