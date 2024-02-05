New Telegraph

February 5, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 5, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Grammy Awards: See…

Grammy Awards: See Full List Of 2024 Winners

The 66th Grammy Awards held on Sunday at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California has left many Nigerians in dismay, as none of their fave went home with a prize.

A total number of five Nigerian artists were nominated for this year’s Grammy Awards, including, David Adeleke, better known as Davido; Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy; Ahmed Ololade, well known as Asake; Olamide Adedeji, better known as Baddo; and Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, all lost at the Grammys despite having a total of ten nominations in various award categories.

Here is the full list of winners;

Best African Music Performance

Amapiano – Asake and Olamide

City Boys – Burna Boy

Water – Tyla (Winner)

Unavailable – Davido Featuring Musa Keys

Rush – Ayra Starr

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Sittin’ On Top Of The World – Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

Attention – Doja Cat

All My Life – Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole (Winner)

Spin Bout U – Drake & 21 Savage

Low – SZA

Best Global Music Album

Epifanías — Susana Baca

History — Bokanté

I Told Them… — Burna Boy

This Moment – Shakti (Winner)

Timeless — Davido

Best Rap Album

Her Loss – Drake & 21 Savage

Michael – Killer Mike (Winner) 

Heroes & Villains – Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III – Nas

Utopia – Travis Scott

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Jack Antonoff (Winner)

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas (Winner)

Justin Tranter

Best Global Music Performance

Shadow Forces – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily

Alone – Burna Boy

Pashto – Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia (Winner)

FEEL – Davido

Milagro Y Desastre – Silvana Estrada

Abundance In Millets – Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi)

Best Album Notes

Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live)

Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (Winner)

I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn

Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions

Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel

Gieo

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project (Winner)

Inside: Deluxe Box Set

Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Best Music Film

How I’m Feeling Now -Lewis Capaldi

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour – Kendrick Lamar

Moonage Daydream – David Bowie (Winner)

I Am Everything – Little Richard

Dear Mama – Tupac Shakur

Best Music Video

In Your Love – Tyler Childers

I’m Only Sleeping – The Beatles (Winner)

What Was I Made For – Billie Eilish

Count Me Out – Kendrick Lamar

Rush – Troye Sivan

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Barbie World (From “Barbie The Album”)

What Was I Made For? (From “Barbie The Album”) (Winner)

Dance The Night (From “Barbie The Album”)

I’m Just Ken (From “Barbie The Album”)

Lift Me Up (From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By”)

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II – Sarah Schachner

Hogwarts Legacy – Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, composers

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab (Winner)

God Of War Ragnarök – Bear McCreary, composer

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Montaigne, Tripod & Austin Wintory, composers

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny – John Williams

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson (Winner)

Barbie – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

The Fabelmans – John Williams

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Aurora

Barbie The Album (Winner)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Comedy Album

I Wish You Would – Trevor Noah

I’m An Entertainer – Wanda Sykes

What’s In A Name? – Dave Chappelle (Winner)

Selective Outrage – Chris Rock

Someone You Love – Sarah Silverman

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You

History

Jaguar II (Winner)

Multitudes

The Record

Best Immersive Audio Album

God Of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack)

Act 3 (Immersive Edition)

The Diary Of Alicia Keys (Winner)

Blue Clear Sky

Silence Between Songs

Best Historical Album

Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (Winner)

The Moaninest Moan Of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922

Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971

Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Best Tropical Latin Album

Voy A Ti – Luis Figueroa

Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo… – Rubén Blades… (Winner)

Niche Sinfónico – Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia

VIDA – Omara Portuondo

MIMY & TONY – Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así – Carlos Vives

Best Gospel Album

I Love You – Erica Campbell

Hymns (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The Maverick Way – Maverick City Music

All Things New: Live In Orlando – Tye Tribbett (Winner)

My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds

Best Roots Gospel Album

Tribute To The King – The Blackwood Brothers Quartet

Echoes Of The South – Blind Boys Of Alabama (Winner)

Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times – Becky Isaacs Bowman

Meet Me At The Cross – Brian Free & Assurance

Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light – Gaither Vocal Band

Best Rap Album

Her Loss – Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL – Killer Mike (Winner)

HEROES & VILLIANS – Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III – Nas

UTOPIA – Travis Scott

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out – Babyface

JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét (Winner)

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones

Special Occasion – Emily King

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walke

Best Remixed Recording

Alien Love Call

New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)

Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix) (Winner)

Tags:

Read Previous

$2.4bn Forex Claims Not Valid, Fraudulent – Cardoso
Read Next

Grammy Award: Burna Boy’s Mother Reacts As Son Loses Nominations