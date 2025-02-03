Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, on her historic Grammy win for Best African Music Performance with her song, “Love Me Jeje.”

In a statement issued on Monday, Sanwo-Olu lauded Tems as the first Nigerian artist to win in this category, describing her victory as a testament to her exceptional talent and dedication.

He also acknowledged the achievements of other Nigerian nominees like Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Asake, Wizkid, and Davido for their remarkable contributions to the global music scene.

Sanwo-Olu expressed pride in their artistry, emphasizing how it continues to elevate Nigeria’s presence on the international stage.

He encouraged Nigerian artists to keep inspiring through their music, as their efforts resonate far beyond the country’s borders.

