Grammy Awards: My Dad Said I’m Still a Legend –Davido

Afrobeats star, Davido, says being nominated for the 2024 Grammys Awards is enough to make him proud of himself. The 66th edition of the Grammy Awards was held on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Davido, who is a first-time Grammy nominee, however, failed to win in any of the three categories he was nominated for.

In an interview with Rolling Stone on his way to the event, the singer talked about his journey to stardom and his family’s support. The 31-year-old described the recognition as “amazing”, adding that he just wanted to hear his song on the radio as a young artiste. Davido said: “Being nominated and recognised alone is enough to make me proud of myself”.

The music star said his dad had encouraged him that no matter the outcome of the awards, he is “still a legend”. “I just wanted to hear my song on the radio once or twice in the beginning,” he said. “For it to transcend into this is just amazing and it can only be God. But just being nominated, being recognized alone is enough to make me proud of myself.

“I was on the phone with my father yesterday and he was like ‘Son no matter what happens, you are still a legend’. So yeah, he is a big fan”. Davido had previously said he deserved to win 20 Grammys for his years-long effort in the music industry.