Nigerian music star, Oluwatobiloba Daniel, better known as Kizz Daniel, has officially submitted his latest single, “Police,” for Grammy Awards consideration.

The track features Beninese music legend and Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo alongside Nigerian R&B sensation Johnny Drille, blending their distinct sounds into a soulful fusion of Afrobeats and world music.

The track, “Police”, celebrates African creativity, rhythm, and cross-border collaboration. Showcasing Kizz Daniel’s signature Afrobeats flair infused with global influences

READ ALSO:

Following the success of his recent hit “Pano Tona” featuring Adekunle Gold, Kizz Daniel is setting his sights higher, hoping “Police” will earn him his first Grammy nomination. Sharing the news on Instagram, he captioned a photo: “For your Grammy consideration with @angeliquekidjo and @johnnydrille… Police.”

Produced by Ghana’s M.O.G Beatz, alongside Nigerian producers BlaiseBeatz and Johnny Drille, the record unites some of West Africa’s finest musical talents to deliver a masterpiece with global appeal.

Fans have flooded social media with excitement, sharing their reactions:

“Bring it home, King, bring it home… I’ll really scream,” a fan wrote.

Another commented, “This Grammy is ours! Let’s go, Uncle K!”

“If Vado wins this Grammy, una no go rest for this app. Congratulations, my Music AI,” added another user.