Grammy Awards: I Don’t Know How I’m Going To Celebrate If I Win – Tyla

Grammy-nominated South African singer, Tyla has said she wouldn’t be able to express her excitement if she clinches a gramophone tonight.

New Telegraph recalls that Tyla’s ‘Water’ is among the five songs nominated in the maiden Best African Music Performance category at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Speaking in an interview with Billboard’s Tetris Kelly at the Pre-Grammy show, Tyla said she is happy to be one of the first nominees for the category.

She said Africa deserved a category at the Grammys long before now.

Tyla said, “I feel like the Best African Music Performance category us definitely a long time coming. It is an honour to be one of the first nominees for the category.

“I am so happy to be nominated in the category with everyone else. All my fellow nominees are so talented and lovely.

“We are going to have fun. I don’t know who I am going to celebrate if I won yet (laughs).”

According to Tyla, she didn’t expect ‘Water’ to reach the heights it attained, breaking into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Tyla’s ‘Water’ will contest the Best African Music Performance Grammy with songs by Nigerian singers: Davido’s ‘Unavailable,’ Asake’s ‘Amapiano,’ Burna Boy’s ‘City Boys,’ and Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush.’

The award will be presented tonight at the Grammy Award Premiere Ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.