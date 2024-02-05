Grammy Awards: Davido’s Lawyer Accused For Artist’s Loss

New Telegraph reports that before the Grammy Awards night, Prince Bobo took to his Instagram page to share a photo of a Grammy plaque teasing the public about the upcoming award Davido was about to win.

However, after Davido lost all three categories, some social media users dragged Bobo for being the cause of Davido’s loss.

Many claimed the photo shared by Prince Bobo was the reason the artist lost the Grammy.

Read some comments below…

@Michael_mikeyt: “Davido’s lawyer na the weapon fashioned against him, who send him all those he dey do”.

@Klasicthehost: “That Davido’s lawyer posting the Grammys Award on his page doesn’t affect winning the award. Don’t whine yourselves. You were the ones expecting too much from a corrupt organization! Nigerians are too funny mehn. Lmao!”.

@Underrated_ratarata: “Davido’s lawyer supposed collect beating from Davido for running faster than his shadow”.

@Kaladze_: “Davido’s lawyer is an idiot, yeah but he did nothing wrong tonight by posting that plaque. Everyone knows that’s not the real award. He was probably just in awe of how far they’ve come hence the post. You people should free him.”.

@Davidtalent: “Very big clown. Asa that’s Davido’s manager doesn’t even follow him about or post most times but ordinary lawyer acting like a baddie smh”.