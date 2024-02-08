Grammy Awards: Davido Opens Up On What His Dad Told Me

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has disclosed what his father, Adedeji Adeleke told him after he lost at the just concluded 66th edition of the Grammy Awards.

New Telegraph had on Sunday reported that the 2024 Grammy Awards which was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles saw a South African singer, Tyla win the Award.

However, Davido who is a first-time Grammy nominee, failed to secure an award from any of the three categories he was nominated for.

READ ALSO:

Speaking in a recent interview with with Rolling Stone about his loss, the 30BG singer said that despite the loss his father told him that he remains a legend.

He insisted that being nominated for the just concluded 66th edition of the Grammy Awards is enough to make him proud of himself.

He said, “Being nominated alone is enough to make me proud of myself. I just want my song to be heard on the radio once or twice in the beginning, but for it to transcend to this is just amazing and God’s doing.

“I was on the phone with my dad yesterday and he was like ‘Son no matter what happens, you are still a legend’. So yeah, he is a big fan.”