Grammy Awards: Davido Loses Three Nominations

Nigerian Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and record producer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has lost all three Grammy Awards nominations.

Recall that Davido was nominated in three different categories including Best Global Album for his latest album, “Timeless.”

The other two nominations are for Best African Performance for his song “Unavailable” and Best Global Music Performance for his song “Feel.” However, this is the first time the DMW boss has been nominated for three Grammy Awards. On the day of his nomination, Davido took to his X page, stating; “3 nominations at the Grammys!! Delay is not Denial!! ” Meanwhile, at the Grammy Awards, which took place today in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024, the singer lost all of his nominations. See Post Below: