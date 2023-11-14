Grammy Awards: Davido Brags Of Winning To B-Red

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has expressed his eagerness to win his first Grammy Award in 2024 after he got three nominations a few days ago.
This is coming after Davido in a viral video boasted of winning a Grammy for his cousin, Adebayo Adeleke, also known as B-Red, at a family gathering in Atlanta, Georgia.
B-Red had also boasted earlier about Davido receiving three nominations.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Davido was nominated for the first time in the 66th Grammy Award list.
He was nominated in three categories: Best Global Album, Best African Performance, and Best Global Music Performance.
Some fans reacted to their comment about Davido.
@_ognatty1: “If he wants to win it by all means, he can.”
@woleprime: “And to think of it, these cousins will sometimes be jealous of each other oo.”
@jareymusic: “At this point Davido should change his title to 003 cos 3 Grammy nominations not be beans ooo.”
@dwhales__: “Make Grammy sha give am because if e no bag anything come house e no go funny ooo.”
@expensivecomedy01: “Make Grammy pity am give am this one cus e nogo funny if e no win anyone o.”