Grammy Awards CEO Reacts To Criticism, Speaks On Criteria To Win

Following the criticism that greeted Sunday’s 66th Grammy Awards, the Chief Executive Officer of the award, Harvey Mason Jr has shared the criteria one has to follow to win a Grammy award.

Mason Jr stated this on Tuesday while reacting to Nigerians outrage following the outcome of the Grammy award night which non-Nigerian artists won any category of the awards nomination.

It would be recalled that the likes of Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide and Astra Starr lost at the just-concluded Grammy Awards event.

Many thought that the artists who won awards over Davido and Burna Boy did not deserve it. However, the CEO of the Grammy Awards scheme has disclosed that the awards are given based on merits.

In the viral video, Harvey Mason stated that people don’t win Grammys based on the number of fans they have, the streams they have, or the sales they make.

According to him, the artist wins awards based on membership of the artists of the Recording Academy and the votes the artists get from the members of the academy.

Also, members of the recording academy take your works and listen to your songs based on the quality and the lyrics.

