Grammy Awards: Burna Boy’s Performance Ranks 6th On Billboard

Nigeria Afrobeats superstar, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy’s performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards has been ranked No.6 on billboard.

New Telegraph recalls that Burna Boy on Sunday, February 4, performed for the first time at the Grammy Awards ceremony.

The singer performed ‘Sittin on Top of the World’ while accompanied by Brandy and 21 Savage.

The Billboard in a ranking list released on Tuesday, said; “For the first Afrobeats performance at the 2024 Grammys, Burna Boy pulled out all the stops.

Backed by Brandy’s gorgeous vocals and 21 Savage’s detached, confident cool, he sang “Sittin’ on Top of the World” and demonstrated that is precisely where he belongs.”

However, South African singer Tyla, secured a triumphant win at the 2024 Grammy Awards, for the Best African Music Performance award.