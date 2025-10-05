Multiple-award-winning Afrobeat singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, Ayodeji Balogun, also known as Wizkid, and Ayra Starr, have officially submitted their albums and singles for consideration in the upcoming 2026 Grammy Awards.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Burna Boy entered his latest album, No Sign of Weakness, in both the Album of the Year and Best Global Album categories.

His hit singles ‘Last Last’ and ‘For My Hand’ were submitted for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, while Love was entered in the Best African Music Performance category.

Wizkid submitted his project Morayo for Album of the Year and Best Global Album. His track Piece of My Heart is up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, while his collaboration with Ayra Starr, Gimme Dat, was entered for Best African Music Performance.

Ayra Starr, on her part, submitted her single Hot Body for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. She also joins Wizkid in the Best African Music Performance category with their joint track Gimme Dat.

The submissions come ahead of the official announcement of nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards, where all three stars are expected to be strong contenders representing Nigerian and African music on the global stage.