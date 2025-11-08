Grammy Awards: Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Others Earn Major Nominations

Nigeria’s music heavyweights are once again shining on the global stage as Burna Boy, Davido, Omah Lay, Ayra Starr, and Wizkid bag major nominations at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, further solidifying the country’s dominance in global music and the Afrobeats scene.

The Recording Academy announced the full list of nominees on Friday ahead of the ceremony scheduled for Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, USA.

The event will celebrate the finest recordings released between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025.

Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy leads the pack of African nominees with two nods, Best African Music Performance for his chart-topping single Love and Best Global Music Album for No Sign of Weakness.

This recognition makes Burna Boy the most nominated African artist in this year’s awards cycle, reinforcing his position as one of the continent’s most influential and globally celebrated performers.

Afrobeats superstars Davido and Omah Lay earned a joint nomination for their hit collaboration With You in the Best African Music Performance category.

The track, which blends rhythmic beats and emotional depth, has enjoyed massive airplay across Africa and beyond, symbolizing the global appeal of Nigerian music.

Rising star Ayra Starr and global sensation Wizkid also received nominations for their energetic collaboration Gimme Dat in the Best African Music Performance category.

With three out of five nominees in the category hailing from Nigeria, the 2026 Grammys once again highlight Nigeria’s unmatched influence in shaping the Afrobeats and global music landscape.

Other African nominees include Angélique Kidjo (Benin), Eddy Kenzo (Uganda), Tyla (South Africa), and Youssou N’Dour (Senegal), recognized for their contributions to world music and African cultural expression.

Beyond Africa, American rapper Kendrick Lamar leads all artists with nine nominations, while pop icon Lady Gaga follows closely with seven, including her fifth Album of the Year nomination for Mayhem.

The Album of the Year contenders include: Mayhem (Lady Gaga), GNX (Kendrick Lamar), Man’s Best Friend (Sabrina Carpenter), Swag (Justin Bieber)

In the Record of the Year category, nominees include Wildflower by Billie Eilish, Anxiety by Doechii, DtMF by Bad Bunny, and Abracadabra by Lady Gaga.

The Best New Artist category celebrates emerging talents such as KATSEYE, Olivia Dean, Addison Rae, Leon Thomas, and Sombr, the next wave of global music innovators.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will introduce two new categories, Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover as part of the Academy’s efforts to promote diversity, representation, and creative innovation across all genres.

According to the Recording Academy, this year’s nominations celebrate “artistic excellence, innovation, and global impact” in a rapidly evolving music industry.

The inclusion of multiple Nigerian stars at the 2026 Grammys reaffirms the country’s status as Africa’s musical powerhouse. With Afrobeats now deeply woven into global pop culture, Nigerian artists continue to break boundaries, influence international sounds, and attract massive streaming audiences worldwide.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. Fans and industry stakeholders alike eagerly await a night celebrating global artistry, cultural diversity, and musical excellence, with high hopes for Nigeria’s stars to bring home more golden gramophones.