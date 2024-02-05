Grammy Awards: Bobrisky Reacts To Davido’s Loss

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, and brand influencer, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has taken to his social media page to comfort the Grammy Awards nominee, Davido following his loss at the 66th edition of the awards.

It would be recalled that Davido was nominated in three categories but lost all to South African’s Tyla, India’s Shakti, and American’s Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain & Rakesh Chaurasia.

Reacting to the development via his Instagram page, Bobrisky expressed utmost support and words of affirmation to the singer.

READ ALSO:

According to Bobrisky, Davido is bigger than the Grammy Awards or whatever validation the plaque meant to the singer’s career.

He wrote, “I’m super proud of you David. I’m ur biggest fan I’m sure ur lawyer Prince tell you dis always.

“You are too big to fail naaaa. You don pass that level. You are a world star and nothing beats that.

“Grammy or no Grammy we love ur music and we won’t stop listening to it ❤️.”