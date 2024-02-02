Grammy Award: I’m Confident of Winning –Ayra Starr

Nigerians have turned their attention to the coming 2024 Grammys Awards as Nigerian superstars are in contention to win the most prestigious prize in music. Sensational singer Ayra Starr, revealed that she has prepared her dress, walk, and even acceptance speech for the 66th Grammy Awards.

When quizzed about her readiness for the Grammy Awards where her hit single ‘Rush’ was nominated for the Best African Song Performance, Ayra Starr shared that she was fully ready for the ceremony. When asked what is the first thing she will do after winning the Grammys, Ayra said she intends to visit her favourite Chinses restaurant to eat after which she will video call her mother.

“I have my speech. I have everything done already. I already know my walk and my outfit” Ayra said in her preparations for the Grammys. The sensational singer who is a first- time nominee alongside fellow Nigerian stars Davido, Asake & Olamide, and South Africa’s Tyla in the maiden category completed by Grammy-winner Burna Boy.

Ayra Starr further revealed that if she fails to win this year, she already have her outfit and acceptance speech prepared for 2025 and other subsequent years. The 66th Grammy Awards is set to hold on February 5 in Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, USA and it will be hosted by South African comedian, Trevor Noah.