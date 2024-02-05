Grammy Award: Burna Boy’s Mother Reacts As Son Loses Nominations

Bose Ogulu, the mother and manager of Nigerian award-winning Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has taken to her social media page to celebrate her son, despite losing his four Grammy nominations.

New Telegraph reports that Burna Boy lost all his nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards night.

Despite the loss, Burna Boy still made history at the event as the first Nigerian and Afrobeats artiste to perform live at the award mainstage.

The ‘African Giant’ crooner performed a medley of songs from his latest album, ‘I Told Them’ to a hyped audience at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.

He was later joined on stage by legendary singer, Brandy, and rapper, 21 Savage.

However, before his performance on stage, Burna Boy already lost the Best Global Music Performance award to ‘Pashto’ by Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain; Best Global Music Album to Shakti’s ‘This Moment’; Best Melodic Rap Performance to Lil Durk’s ‘All My Life’; and Best African Music Performance to Tyla’s ‘Water.’

Reacting to his loss, Bose took to her Instagram page to celebrate her son, describing him as the blueprint of Afrobeat music.

The excited mother said the singer is continuously etching his name in the sands of time.

She wrote, “Burnaboygram etching his name in the sands of time. Legacy.

“So proud of @fromtheoutsiders & my entire Spaceship team. Champions you are Ebunoluwa, the gift of God that adds blessings & no sorrow.

“You are indeed the blueprint.”