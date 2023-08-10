Grains: Farmers Counter Tinubu’s Planned Release Of 200,000mt

The promise by President Bola Tinubu to release 200,000 metric tonnes of grains from the strategi grains reserves has again been countered by farmer group, which said the country did not have such volume in store. The farmers, under the aegis of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), maintained that it earlier ad- vised the Federal Government, especially the previous regime of former President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to boost food sufficiency and food production through the country’s strategic grains reserve by aggressively restocking.

Its National President, Arc. Kabir Ibrahim, in an interview with New Telegraph, confirmed that Nigeria had little grain in her silos nationwide since farmers are yet to go back to farms over insecurity and failure of government to provide security at the farms. Ibrahim said the plan by the Federal Government to release the said volume was not possible considering the current availability as Nigeria used most of her grains during CO- VID-19.

The AFAN national president himself that the association bemoaned the inability of government to create food banks in the six geopolitical zones at close proximity of 100,000 metric tonne (MT) silos to guarantee food security for Nigerian populace during the previous administration. Ibrahim explained that it was time for President Tinubu to collaborate with genuine agric stakeholders to work assiduously on its agric agenda, in order to salvage the country from the precarious situation it has found itself, arising from the skyrocketing food inflation.

Also, checks from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) revealed that Nigeria was currently having less than 100,000 MT of grains in her strategic grains reserves (SGR). A reliable source in FMARD, who spoke with New Telegraph on the condition of anonymity, explained that Nigeria was yet to restock grains to her SGR nationwide, because of the prolonged insecurity around the country’s agric sector architecture.

Indeed, information from FMARD indicated that Nigeria officially had between 60,000MT- 70,000MT in the silos nationwide, having used up a good number of it at the beginning of COVID-19 in 2020, when there was acute food shortage, austerity, skyrocketing food prices, widening hunger emergency in a region engulfed by conflict and the socio-economic fallout from the pandemic.

In particular, at the height of COVID-19 in 2020, President Buhari ordered the release of 70,000 tonnes of grains from the reserves for distribution to those in most need during the lockdown period. Nigeria had only 25,000 metric tonnes of grains in her food storage reserve during the pandemic. With the Presidential directive, the farmers’ association advised that President Tinubu should allow the setting up of 100,000MT silos strategic food reserve in each of the six geo-political zones, and be directly supervised by the Food Security Council (FSC).

The agric expert observed that it would be a herculean task to get 200,000 metric tonnes of assorted food commodities at the country’s strategic food reserve at the moment unless government is eyeing importation of grains to complement the ones in the silos. Speaking further, the renowned agric expert explained that there was also need for government to harmonise all initiatives in the agriculture space under the supervision of the Food Security Council (FSC) via an emergency arrangement.

In addition, he suggested to President Tinubu’s government to appoint a Special Adviser on Food Security, who knows what to do at this period, besides the country’s agric minister, to address the issue of food shortage in the country.