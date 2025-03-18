Graft: Akume Distances Self From Aide Facing EFCC’s Probe

Share

Secretary to the G o v e r n m e n t of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has distanced himself from his Personal Assistant, Andrew Torhile Uchi, currently under investigation for corruption by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations in the OSGF wrote:

“The attention of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has been drawn to the ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) involving Andrew Torhile Uchi, Personal Assistant to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation bothering on allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering.

“It is imperative to state categorically that the Office leadership is not in any way involved in the alleged misconduct as it has always maintained a strong commitment to transparency , accountability, and integrity We recognise the efforts of the EFCC on this matter to ensure that those found culpable are held accountable.

“However, we urge the public not to speculate or draw conclusions as investigations are still ongoing. “The OSGF appreciates the understanding and support of the public on this matter.”

