Graduates Of Aerovessel School of Aviation Sets To Make Their Marks – Kelania

The Director of studies of Aerovessel School of Aviation & Tourism Management, Hon. Abolaji J. Kelani has said that the graduates of the institution are ready to make their mark, not just as professionals, but as leaders who he said will shape the future of the industry.

Hon. Kelani stated this at the 6th Convocation & Awards Ceremony of the Institution, which was held recently at the school’s premises in Ota, Ogun State, with the theme: “Tourism & Green Investment “Gateway To Economic Prosperity.”

The Director used the occasion to appreciate the Almighty, saying that “we give God the praise honour and adoration. He is the giver of life. His mercy and grace are sufficient. He has done exceedingly above all things that we can ask or think.”

“It is with immense joy and pride that we celebrated the hard work, dedication, and exceptional achievements of our graduates.

“The convocation is a testament to the culmination of years of rigorous study, relentless persistence, and steady commitment.

“It represents a milestone in the life of our students and the realization of their dreams and aspirations. It is also a testament to the dedication of our instructors, who have tirelessly imparted knowledge, guidance, and mentorship to our graduates.

“As we look to the future, we see a world filled with boundless opportunities and challenges.

“The aviation, tourism and hospitality industry is ever-evolving, with new horizons to explore and innovations to embrace.

“Our graduates are ready to make their mark, not just as professionals but as leaders who will shape the future of the industry,” he said.

Kelani stressed that Aerovessel School of Aviation and Tourism Management takes pride in its commitment to excellence and the holistic development of the students.

“Our focus goes beyond academics; it extends to injecting value of integrity, professionalism, and a deep sense of responsibility.

“To our graduates, I say this: You have proven your mettle, and you have the knowledge, skills, and determination to excel.

“The world awaits your contributions, and we have no doubt that you will make us proud. As you step into this new chapter of your life, embrace it with passion, for it is a canvas waiting for your unique brushstrokes.

“On behalf of the entire Aerovessel family, I thanks everyone that contributed to the success of the convocation,” he stated.

Present at the event were the SSA to the President Federal Republic of Nigeria on Tourism, the Director of Domestic & Eco-Tourism Federal Ministry of Tourism, the Representative of Honorable Commissioner Ministry of Culture and Tourism Ogun State, the Representative of Distinguished Senator Federal Republic of Nigeria, the State Coordinator & HOD National Institute for Hospitality & Tourism.

Others included the National President Association of Travel & Tourism Writers of Nigeria, the Media Adviser National Association of Nigeria Travel Agency, the CEO of Nexus318 Hospitality Management & Investment Ltd, the Country Manager Donias Group, the CEO Eko Destination Ltd, the Chairman Zkyte Technologies Ltd Abuja, the Founder Taste of African Vibes, the CEO Aeroport Travels Ltd, the CEO Drinks2u, the representative of Naija Tourism Lovers Group, the Representatives of Amadeus Travel Network, Galileo Travelport, Cornerstone Insurance Plc.