Graduates Must Be Equipped With Practical Skills To Drive Devt – Masari

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, has called for stronger partnerships between universities, government, and the private sector to produce graduates who are not only academically sound but also equipped with practical skills to drive national development.

Masari made the call during the 35th Convocation ceremony of the University of Port Harcourt, where he was conferred an Honorary Doctor of Science (D Sc, Honoris Causa) Public Administration, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to public service, national development, and educational advancement in Nigeria. Masari, who delivered a convocation lecture entitled:

“The Role of Universities in NationBuilding,” emphasised the critical importance of universities as centres of knowledge creation, research, and innovation. The ex-Katsina State governor stressed that higher institutions must serve as catalysts for economic growth, good governance, and societal transformation.

The University of Port Harcourt, which also marked the 50th anniversary of the institution’s establishment, acknowledged Masari’s unwavering commitment to education, his exemplary leadership as Governor of Katsina State, and his strategic role in repositioning TETFund to enhance quality of tertiary education across Nigeria.

The recognition, according to a statement signed by TETFund’s Director, Public Affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi yesterday, in Abuja, underscores the university’s tradition of celebrating individuals who have made significant contributions to national progress and human capital development.