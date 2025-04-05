Graceful Basil Aroma Restaurant entices with healthy, home-styled dining

Share

The hospitality market in Lagos has welcomed Graceful Basil Aroma (GBA) to the scene, as the new outfit is stepping in to redefine the dining experience with the offering of healthy, and home-styled meals, without compromising on taste.

The restaurant, which recently opened for business is offering well-curated culinary experience that is crafted to bring the warmth of home cooking to individuals and families seeking wholesome, satisfying, and nutritious meals.

Founded on the belief that healthy food should be delicious and comforting, GBA is dedicated to using high-quality, carefully sourced ingredients to create dishes that not only nourish the body but also evoke the joy of home-cooked meals.

With an emphasis on fresh produce, balanced recipes, and expert preparation, the restaurant which is located adjacent the Lagos Business School (LBS), along the Lekki – Epe Expressway, aims among others to be an upscale culinary destination for those immersive culinary treats.

Speaking on this development, the Founder of GBA, Basil Agboarumi, noted, “People often assume that eating healthy means sacrificing flavour or settling for bland meals. At GBA, we are here to challenge that notion by offering meals that taste just as good as they are good for you.

‘‘Our goal is to provide a space where people can enjoy food that makes them feel at home while knowing they are making the best choices for their health.”

As part of its commitment to providing a seamless and enjoyable dining experience, GBA will offer dine-in, takeaway, and home/office delivery options to cater to the busy lifestyles of Lagos residents. The restaurant will also feature a diverse menu of different flavours with rich nutritious, ensuring that whether you’re looking for a quick lunch, a family dinner, or a healthy snack, GBA is the home to visit.

