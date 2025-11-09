Grace Ononiwu: First Black Dg Of Uk's Crown Prosecution Service

Once again, history was made as a Nigerian-born, Professor Grace Chidozie Ononiwu, CBE, became the first Black African to serve as Director-General (Legal Delivery) at the United Kingdom’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Crown Prosecution Service is regarded as one of the most powerful legal offices in Britain.

Grace Ononiwu was born to Igbo Parents and grew up in East London. She qualified as a solicitor/lawyer in 1991 and joined the Crown Prosecution Service.

Her rise from East London to the pinnacle of British justice is not just personal victory , it’s a symbol of what determination, integrity, and cultural pride can achieve. She was Chair of the National Black Crown Prosecution Association.

She received an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, OBE in 2008 and Commander of the Order of the British Empire, CBE in 2019 for her services to law and order. She was also a visiting professor at the University of Hertfordshire.

A building at Hertfordshire University was named in her honour in 2022. Ononiwu has been featured in the Powerlist of the UK’s most influential men and women of African, African-Caribbean and African American heritage. Recognised among the UK’s most influential figures of African heritage, she was celebrated as Woman of the Year in 2020 by the UK Powerlist.

Her achievements embody excellence, resilience, and leadership on the global stage. Truly, an inspiring testament to the unbreakable and “never say die” Igbo spirit! This remarkable feat has become another pride of the Nigerian society, showing the world the great minds this black nation possess.

Early life and education

Born to Nigerian parents and raised in London, Grace Ononiwu developed an early ambition to become a lawyer. Her academic path, however, was not entirely smooth — she failed her ‘O’ Levels after being told by a careers officer that she should aspire to become a legal secretary rather than a lawyer. Undeterred, she retook exams, worked in a shoe shop during her studies and earned her BA (Hons) in Law from the University of Hertfordshire in 1988. University of Hertfordshire+1 She qualified as a solicitor in 1991.

Pioneering career in the CPS, she began in private practice in High Wycombe, specialising in criminal law, before joining the CPS as a Crown Prosecutor.

In April 2005, she became Chief Crown Prosecutor (CCP) for Northamptonshire — the first person of African/Caribbean origin to hold that post in the CPS. She went on to hold senior regional posts: Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor (London Districts), CCP for East of England, and later CCP for the West Midlands — where she again broke new ground as the first woman and first Black person to hold those offices.

In April 2021, she was appointed Director of Legal Services at the CPS, responsible for legal guidance, case-quality assurance and professional standards across the organisation. On 9 June 2025, she became the first ever Director-General (Legal Delivery), overseeing the entire legal and operational delivery function of the CPS. Crown Prosecution Service+1 She has been a champion for diversity, equality and inclusion — serving as Chair of the National Black Crown Prosecution Association and leading initiatives within the CPS to bring more people from minority backgrounds into the legal profession.

The Guardian Nigeria+1 Her honours include being appointed OBE in 2008 and CBE in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to law and order. She has been featured multiple times in the Powerlist of the UK’s most influential people of African/African Caribbean heritage; and in 2021 received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Black Solicitors Network.

Significance of the appointment

Her rise to Director-General (Legal Delivery) is meaningful on several levels: Representation: As a Black African-heritage woman in one of the most senior legal roles in the UK, she challenges historical barriers and offers a powerful role model for under-represented groups. Leadership and reform: In the role, she is positioned to shape how prosecution services are delivered, legal standards upheld, and how the CPS adapts to evolving criminal justice demands.

Bridging communities: Her background and work in inclusion mean she is well placed to ensure the CPS is more accessible and responsive to diverse communities. International diaspora impact: Though operating in the UK, her Nigerian heritage adds a diasporic dimension; illustrating how talent from African backgrounds are making major contributions internationally.

Looking ahead, Ononiwu’s responsibilities will be enormous: ensuring high-quality prosecutions across England & Wales, overseeing thousands of staff, and guiding the CPS through technological, legal and societal change.

Her emphasis on education and mentoring means her legacy will extend beyond her immediate role: the next generation of lawyers will view her journey as a blueprint. As she once reflected after being discouraged in her teens: failures were a turning point, and self-belief key to change.