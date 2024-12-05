Grace Ike Sworn In As First Female Chairperson NUJ FCT Council

Share

…Promises to revolutionise FCT NUJ Council

…Names healthcare, welfare, others as priority

Comrade Grace Ike of Advocate Broadcasting Network (ADBN) and immediate past Chairperson of House of Representatives Press Corps, on Wednesday, elected the first female Chairman of NUJ FCT Council.

The immediate past Vice Chairman of NUJ FCT Correspondents’ Chapel polled a total of 445 affirmative votes to emerge as Chairman of the council.

Comrade Ike, who is the 17th Chairman of the NUJ FCT, assured journalists of working with them and her team to revolutionize the affairs of the Council.

She declared this in her inaugural speech at the Council headquarters in Abuja, where she expressed her gratitude and appreciation to her supporters who dedicated their time, money and life to actualising her ambition, which she was able to scale all hurdles.

Meanwhile, she acknowledged and hailed the recently elected National Executive of NUJ at the just concluded 8th Triennial National Delegates Conference, in Owerri, Imo State, where Alhassan Yahya Abdulah was elected NUJ National President, Alhaji Alhassan Yahaya Abdulahi along with his Deputy, and the entire Central Working Committee, which she described as a well-deserved victory, saying their emergence “signifies a fresh chapter for our union at the national level”, and pledged the support of the FCT Council and to work collaboratively to strengthen and uphold the ideals of the noble profession.

Similarly, Comrade Jide Oyekunle has been elected as the Secretary of the NUJ FCT Council. Comrade Oyekunle, who entered the election unopposed, polled a total of 447 affirmed votes in the election conducted at the Council’s Secretariat on Wednesday.

In the same vein, Comrade Ndambabo Yahaya was elected Vice Chairman of NUJ FCT Council after polling 444 affirmative votes, while Udeike Sandra was elected Treasurer after polling 444 affirmative votes.

The election was presided over by the Chairman of the Credentials Committee, Comrade Henry Umoru, was supervised by the Vice President of NUJ Zone D, Comrade Adeiza Momoh Jimoh, National Secretary of NUJ Zone D, Comrade Dauda Mohammed, Tita Onyebuchi Nze Assistant National Secretary 2 and Akorede Opeyemi Assistant National Secretary 1.

In her speech, Ike said: “As I assume this noble office, I am guided by the timeless words of John C. Maxwell: “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” With this wisdom, we will navigate a path toward unity, progress, and excellence for our union.

“A Vision for Progress; Welfare: The welfare of our members remains a cornerstone of this administration. From affordable health insurance schemes to empowerment initiatives, every member will feel the positive impact of our leadership.

‘Training and Capacity Building: Continuous learning is vital for professional growth. To this end, we will facilitate opportunities for both local and international training programs.

As a flagship initiative, we will sponsor 20 members for the 2024/2025 Postgraduate Program at the International Institute of Journalism (IIJ) with a 50% subsidy—just the beginning of our capacity-building plans.

“Infrastructure and Sporting Activities: Transforming our press centre into a world-class facility will be a priority. Additionally, we will promote wellness and camaraderie through regular sporting activities, fostering a healthy body and a sound mind.

Committees for Success: We will establish dedicated committees with clear mandates and measurable deliverables to drive our collective aspirations.

“Media Enhancement Bill: In collaboration with the NUJ National Secretariat, we will actively advocate for the passage of the Media Enhancement Bill to safeguard and elevate journalism as a profession.

“Inclusivity and Transparency: Inclusivity and transparency will form the bedrock of this administration. Every voice will be heard, and our financial records will remain open, ensuring accountability and trust.

“Empowerment and Recognition:

We will introduce a Creative Writing Workshop Endowment in early 2025 to nurture creativity and innovation among our members, further empowering them to excel.

“Annual General Meetings and Financial Prudence: We will institutionalize Annual General Meetings (AGMs) as a platform for reflection, evaluation, and redirection, ensuring fiscal discipline and operational efficiency.

“Journalists’ Village and Professional Integrity: Realizing the dream of a journalists’ village will be a hallmark of this administration. Simultaneously, we will uphold the integrity of our union by addressing the challenge of quackery, preserving the honour of our profession.”

However, the newly inaugurated FCT NUJ boss called for action and appealed to members of the Council to work together and come up with useful ideas that would move the Council forward.

“A Call for Unity: As I take on this responsibility, I call on every member of the NUJ FCT Council to join hands with us. This administration is not about me; it belongs to all of us.

“Let us unite as one body with one vision. As the African proverb aptly states: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

“Today, I pledge my total commitment to you and to the ideals of this union. Together, we will build a legacy of professionalism, progress, and pride—a union that will stand as a beacon for generations to come.”

She added, “The road ahead may be challenging, but with unity, determination, and faith, it will be rewarding.

“Thank you for this opportunity to serve. Let us forge ahead together into this new era of transformation.”

