Grace Ike Reaffirms Commitment To Revolutionise Journalism In FCT

The press provides the platform for a multiplicity of voices to be heard. At the national, regional and local level, it is the public’s watchdog, activist, and guardian as well as educator, entertainer and contemporary chronicler.

Press freedom is an essential pillar to any democracy. As the eyes and ears of the public, journalists must be able to report upon matters of public interest without fear of arrest or other forms of interference.

However, press freedom is never guaranteed, and it must be constantly protected and promoted. Freedom of the press matters because a free press uncovers the truth.

There are many issues – often very complicated ones – that journalists are trained to analyze and explain. Without newspapers, radio shows, blogs, etc, the average person would have little to no knowledge of what’s going on around them.

Most people lack the time and resources to investigate issues and stories that affect them and their communities. That’s where journalists come in. It is on this note that the first female chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, Grace Ike hails the role of journalists in shaping democracy, reaffirms commitment to FCT journalists welfare and sundry issues at the just concluded NUJ FCT Press Week.

“We are gathered not merely to mark a date on the calendar, but to honor the enduring relevance of journalism in shaping our democracy, informing our citizens, and preserving the values that bind our society together.

Press Week is much more than a celebration; it is a period of reflection, recognition, renewal, and yes, relaxation. It is our time to take stock of where we are, where we’ve been, and where we must go.

“In the past year, we have witnessed extraordinary shifts in the global and local media landscape; advancements in technology, the rise of artificial intelligence, the deepening of social media influence, and unfortunately, the persistent challenges of disinformation, censorship, economic pressures, and threats to press freedom.”

She noted that in the face of these headwinds, FCT journalists have remained resilient, holding the line, telling the stories that matter, and ensuring the public’s right to know.

“Today, we pause to reflect on that labour, on your sacrifices, and on the many untold efforts behind every headline, broadcast, or byline.

Yet, reflection must be followed by action. As a union, we must be more than spectators of change; we must be architects of progress.”

The chairman unveil several key priority projects her team will pursue vigorously during their tenure, initiatives designed to uplift, support, and empower journalists in the FCT: “Modernization of the NUJ FCT Congress Hall: We envision a facility that reflects the dignity of our profession, a modern, fully equipped space for training, dialogue, and events.

Procurement of a Union Coastal Bus: To improve logistics and mobility for assignments and official engagements. Completion of the NUJ Pentagon Hall: A strategic infrastructure that will serve as a hub for conferences, workshops, and civic discourse.

“Establishment of a Journalists’ Welfare Scheme: Addressing critical needs such as healthcare, emergency financial assistance, and social protection—because no journalist should suffer in silence.

Development of the NUJ Journalists’ Village: A longawaited housing initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria. Our goal is simple: provide decent, affordable homes for journalists and their families in the heart of the nation’s capital.”

She stressed that these projects are not luxuries; they are foundational investments in the future of journalism and in the well-being of those who power it.

She called on government stakeholders, media proprietors, partners, and friends of the union to join us in making these dreams a reality. Individuals who have made remarkable contributions to journalism, public service, and national development were also recognized and awarded.

She extends appreciation to major stakeholders and partners, noting that Their support affirms that journalism is not alone in this journey. She tasked colleagues that journalism is not just a profession; it is a calling.

“In this era of uncertainty and flux, we owe it a duty to recommit to the principles that brought us here: truth, integrity, courage, and service. On medical outreach in collaboration with Nizamiye Hospital.

Ike said ” This outreach recognizes that our health is paramount to carrying out our job effectively. “We are honored to partner again with Nizamiye Hospital, whose commitment to quality healthcare and community service has been exemplary.

Their team of specialists has provided comprehensive medical services to over 300 journalists identifying conditions such as hypertension and elevated blood sugar levels early, ensuring prompt care.

This partnership is more than a one-off event. It is a foundation for ongoing collaboration to promote health awareness and improve the welfare of journalists in the FCT.

“Let us renew our commitment to press freedom, media excellence, and democratic values. And let us remember that a healthy journalist is a strong advocate for truth.

Grace Ike underscored the need for stronger institutional support for journalists, especially in light of rising economic hardship and threats to press freedom. “A free press remains the foundation of any thriving democracy.”

She noted that journalists across the country continue to work under difficult conditions while risking their lives to report the truth and serve the public interest.

“Without a free and independent media, society suffers. Voices are silenced, truth is suppressed, and democracy is weakened,” she added. “We must collectively resist censorship, harassment, and violence against journalists.”

Speaking on Press Freedom, Democracy, Media and the Society Ike stressed the urgent need for reforms that guarantee job security, professional dignity, and better welfare packages for media practitioners “Journalists must be treated with dignity.

Their safety, job security, and freedom must be protected if we truly value our democracy. We must also remain united in promoting ethical journalism, combating misinformation, and adapting to the evolving media landscape with responsibility.”

“Through this walk, we are sending a clear message: we will not be silenced. We will continue to defend the media space and give every citizen a voice.”

On her victory as the first female chairman of NUJ FCT Council she said it was a victory by God. “It was a victory by God. Victory from the people and for the people. I really don’t see it as Grace did it, no.

It was as a result of my performance from the National Assembly, as the Chairperson of the House of Representatives Press Corps. And also, my performance as the Vice Chairperson Correspondent Chapel.

So, for me, the people saw the need for change. They saw the need for a credible leader, with integrity to change the narrative. They wanted a change from the norms where it was family business and godfatherism, to purposeful leadership.

The waves were much if you followed through the whole process. It was such that if you stand, it would consume you. It was not just about Grace.

At one point, I wanted to withdraw, but some group of people warned me that it was beyond me, therefore, I could not pulled out of the race. I felt the yearning of the people, because the demand for change was genuine, natural and organic.

The massive support was organic and I am happy we are where we are today, and by the grace of God, we will definitely get to our destination in FCT for the Nigerian journalists.”

On having the capacity to negotiate better deals for your members, Grace Ike affirms that “it is my belief and prayers that before the end of our tenure, NUJ-FCT’s story will be different.

We are setting a pace that when the next person comes, he or she will be happy to lead NUJ. Some people have lost interest in NUJ because they feel it doesn’t matter.

The immediate past executives made NUJ unattractive. They made people run away, meanwhile, they were milking the Union.

They were using the platform to milk the Union, I can authoritatively say so. No one is saying do not make money but you have to make money in such a way that you don’t blackmail people.

You blackmailed agencies, ministries, departments, government officials, individuals who ordinarily should contribute their quota to nation development, but because you want your personal gain, you blackmailed them.

Coming on board, we say no, we will not do that. We want to be transparent and accountable to the people. And that takes us to the issue of welfare for our members. We came on board on the 4th of December.

By 24th December, we were already distributing bags of rice to over 800 members. It might not be much, but the heart behind what we are doing is what matters most.

It shows that we are willing to listen to our people and attend to their yearnings. “Welfare is paramount and we will continue to do that. We will go farther to see that we reach the yearnings of our people in terms of welfare.

Same with training and retraining. We are already reaching out to relevant authorities, wellmeaning Nigerians and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to see how to partner with us, remember, NUJ is also an NGO.

There is no subvention, what you get is even in the Constitution. It is part of goodwill from well-meaning Nigerians. And we must not abuse it. We are going to speak in one voice to improve the living standard of members in FCT.