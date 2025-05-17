Grace High School Students Launch Heart Of Kindness Initiative

Share

Students of Grace High School, Gbagada, Lagos, have launched a new initiative aimed at fostering kindness and providing community support.

The initiative, named Heart and Hands, is a student-driven effort designed to promote generosity, empathy, love, and care.

The idea for the club was born from a research project that highlighted the economic challenges facing many Nigerians, prompting the students to take action in support of those in need.

The impactful initiative is coordinated by Ms. Josephine Kubanje and overseen by the school’s principal, Dr. Bernard Akintelure.

The Executive Director of Grace Schools, Mrs. Olatokunbo Edun, emphasized the importance of giving students opportunities for self-expression to harness their innate potential for meaningful contributions. She described the initiative as a welcome development that allows students to make tangible impacts in their community.

Echoing her sentiments, Dr. Akintelure noted that the club members are committed to making a positive difference in their local environment.

He revealed that the club’s maiden outreach took place on Saturday, May 10, within the school premises.

“This indeed marks the beginning of a mission to spread kindness and hope,” he said.

“With aspirations to extend their reach beyond borders, the Heart and Hands Club is poised to become a generational movement, inspiring others to join in the effort to touch lives and uplift communities.”

