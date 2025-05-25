Grace Embassy Holds 4 – Day Crusade

Share

All roads lead to the Majestic Grace Embassy International Church, Iloye, Sango Ota, Ogun State as it holds a power – packed 4 – day crusade between May 28 and June 1, 2025 and the annual birthday celebration of the Founder / Presiding Pastor (Dr) Grace Wisdom (a.k.a the Prophetic Eagle), on Thursday, May 29.

According to Dr. Wisdom, the 4 – Day crusade will start from 8 am on Wednesday, May 28, with a special mid – week service, Thursday, May 29 will host a special service from 4 pm and his birthday celebration, while a vigil is slated for Friday, May 30 from 9 pm and a special thanksgiving service from 8 am on Sunday, June 1

He, however, noted that the birthday celebration, which will be graced by other anointed men of God, teeming members of the Church both in Nigeria and those based in Europe and America, captains of industry and members of the diplomatic corps, is part of his own ways of appreciating God for bringing him to this world to impact on people’s lives.

He explained that he uses his annual birthday celebration to appreciate the Almighty who found him worthy of not only preaching the Word and saving souls, but also using him to touch people’s lives through his sermons, prayers, liberation of those under the yoke of one affliction or the other, prophecies and testimonies of the prophetic declarations, miracles, deliverance, anointing, counselling and to assist indigent Nigerians in their quest to obtain a world – class education via the Church scholarship awards and sponsorship of over 60 students in nursery / primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

While shedding light on the scholarship awards, Dr. Wisdom added that the different scholarship offers were part of his Church’s contribution to the development of education in the country and the fulfilment of the Church’s aim of providing education opportunities to the youths that would impact the nation and positively influence the society.

The Cleric stressed that the birthday celebration is to celebrate God for adding a year to his age and the people who were annually enjoying his scholarship offers, as well as others he had impacted their lives in one way or the other.

“In a nutshell, my annual birthday celebration is principally to appreciate the Almighty who has shown me favour over the years from infancy till date”, said Dr. Wisdom

He, however, explained that apart from the special birthday thanksgiving, there would be other programmes, which include music ministration, prophecies and testimonies of the prophetic declarations, miracles, deliverance, anointing, special prayer sessions and counselling.

Share