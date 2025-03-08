Grace children school dominate maiden little models fashion competition

Share

Grace Children School, Gbagada Lagos, on Wednesday emerged the winner of the maiden TPD Fashion Ministry (Theos Pattern and Design) sponsored Little Models Fashion Competition.

Seven schools within Lagos took part in the competition, amongst children not more than 12 years old with the event featuring Debates, Games and Runway show.

According to the organisers of the event, Mrs Theodore Taiwo, the event started some years back from training the kids how to do little things like threading, and the likes until she decided to come up with the grand event this year, 2025.

She revealed that the children are all ready to learn while some of them despite their young age are already providing for their parents with the little they are making from what they have been producing.

“Passion drives me. And the reason why I have to do this is because it’s a ministry,” she said.

“I told myself, I am not going to be among the industry, I just want to form a ministry and present fashion in the positive side of it. Because I think everyone thinks fashion is just all about nakedness, exposure, and following trends. Because trends will definitely end. So, but you know, children are little and you can catch them young. That’s why I’m starting in this way. I’d already known where I was going to end up with the fashion runway. I started with them last year around August. And you know, I had to work with the school calendar.

“I take it a step at a time. I have a curriculum that I follow. The day we are going to do pattern, the day we are going to cut, the day we are going to sew, the day we are going to iron, the day we are going to fold, the day we are going to thread, the day we are going to design, we already have it laid out. So it’s not that week one, week two, week three, they have 12 weeks in the calendar. So I already know that.

“But you see these children, they have the enthusiasm to learn. So if one person is not in school today, I replace them with another. And you find out that children who have the most enthusiasm are the children who stay under other people like those working as maids. They are the people who need this even more because when they end up going back to their parents, at least they will have something to rely on.”

While expatiating more on the ministry, the husband to the convener, Toyosi Taiwo, said they are working more on expansion as they intend to take it to more children on the streets apart from the ones in school at the moment.

