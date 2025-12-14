Grace Ama: Why I returned to acting after 15 years' break

Nollywood actress, Grace Ama, is rated among the pioneers in the Nigerian film industry. She started her acting career in the late 1990s and became a household name through her remarkable performances in many home videos. At some point, she was tagged the ‘Cry Baby’ in the industry because of heart breaking roles she was often assigned. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks about her return to the industry after a long break, among other issues.

It is a pleasure meeting you after a long time away from the movie industry. What made you take a break from acting?

Yes, I needed to just take one step at a time. Like they always say, “slow and steady wins the race.” There are times you have to face your career and times you have to focus on family. Balance is key. The major reason I was away was because I went to have my child in the UK. He’s 15 years old now, going 16.

Are you fully back to the industry now?

Yes, I know it’s been a while. Coming back hasn’t been easy but with time, I’m not in a rush. I won’t run faster than my shadow. I’ve been doing a lot underground, some productions here and there. And I’m grateful to God for that. Most recently, I contested for an election in the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) at the national election, for the position of Financial Secretary. It’s been an awesome experience, and that’s what’s been taking most of my time lately.

When you took a break, did you miss the industry?

Of course, I missed the industry because this is something I have a passion for. I missed my colleagues; I missed acting. But the project I had, having my son was very important too. We thank God that part is done, and now I’m back to my first love.

Now that you’re back, do you feel like you can still fit in?

Yes, I’ll fit in. And by “fit in,” I don’t mean competing with anyone. The industry has grown, it has evolved so much, and there are lots of new faces now. But truth be told, there are roles I can play and things I can bring to the table that others can’t. So, I’ll always have my A-game. Timing is everything. For example, look at Aunty Sola Sobowale. She was away for family reasons, and when she returned, it wasn’t easy until a particular movie brought her back into the spotlight. That’s how the industry works. Another example is Buchi from ‘To Kill a Monkey’. I didn’t even know he’d been in the industry for years. Everything is about timing. When your time comes, people will say, “Who’s this new face?” Those who know me will know, and those who don’t will get to know me. I’m not in a hurry or desperate for anything. I’m taking things as they come.

Do you have a YouTube channel?

Not yet.

Do you still intend to produce your own movies for YouTube?

I will produce my own movies but I haven’t decided on which platform they’ll be released yet.

What do you think about the sudden rush for YouTube money in the industry?

Well, I’m not blaming or faulting anyone because I feel it’s an opportunity. Those who keyed into it early are really making money from it. But there’s this unhealthy rush now; everyone trying to outshine each other and I don’t think that’s the right approach.

What would be your advice to YouTube Nollywood movie producers?

The challenge now is that the audience is spoilt for choice. There’s content everywhere. Still, everyone has their audience and fan base. I believe in collaboration. If someone already has a YouTube channel, I don’t see why we can’t share resources. We can all make money together. But it’s an individual decision, if you want to start your own channel, go for it. Who knows? It might pick up and become a success.

Whatever works for you and makes you happy, do it. I just believe in collaboration, not competition You don’t need to bring someone else down to gain favour. The industry is big enough for everyone. If we had behaved the way some people do now, many of them wouldn’t have had the opportunity to come in at all.

You mentioned you’re vying for the position of AGN Financial Secretary. What qualifies you for that role?

I’ve paid my dues. In fact, it started as an appointment. Before someone appoints you or suggests you for a position, it means they’ve seen something in you. This is my first time contesting, and to even shock you, it’s unopposed! It’s all God.

How does that make you feel?

It makes me feel great. Initially, I was scared when I was told, but I said to myself, “Grace, give it a shot. Don’t decline just because you’ve never been involved in politics.” I’ve never even gone for a state-level position before, not to talk of a national one.

But God has been faithful. This period has taught me that people are watching. I didn’t know people held me in such high regard until now. I know I’m a good person, but hearing it from veterans and senior colleagues has been humbling.

That’s why I tell people: whatever you do, live right. People are watching. I never planned to go into politics but now that I am, my deeds are speaking for me.

You’ve been out of controversies and scandals for decades, a clean slate. What have you done differently?

I’ve just been myself. A lot of people try to be like others but I’ve always been me. Another thing that guides me is where I come from. My parents, especially my dad, didn’t want me to go into acting because of the negative things said about the industry.

I told him I would be different, but he didn’t believe me at first. I’m not a saint but I’ve kept my head up and stayed true to my values. I never wanted to disappoint my parents.

That mind set has kept me grounded. Also, being a mother keeps me in check. I want to be a good role model to my son. I don’t want him to be distracted in school by negative stories about me. So, I live my life for myself and my peace of mind not to please others.

Your son is 16 now. Would you want him to follow in your footsteps in acting?

He has already started! He acted in a movie with Mary Uranta. Femi Jacobs played his father. Have you always seen that potential in him? Yes, he’s always loved acting. But I encourage him to pursue a professional career first. Acting can be a passion on the side. Look at Uncle Zack Orji, he’s a lawyer and an actor. Falz, too. He’s a lawyer and a singer /actor. So, I want my son to have a strong professional foundation, then act if he chooses to.

There’s a trend where filmmakers prioritise social media numbers over talent when casting. What do you think about that?

That’s their business. That’s why we have so many “wishy-washy” movies around. Many of these so-called influencers can’t even act, some bought followers. But I believe time will tell. Talent is timeless. Look at Bimbo Akintola — as fantastic as she is, there was a time people overlooked her.

But look at her now! You can’t take away true talent. Mary Remmy once told me she wanted to bring back the old faces for a project, and she’s right. We still have value and experience to offer.