GPPSL Named Local Oil Services Company Of The Year

Global Process and Pipeline Services Limited (GPPSL) has been honoured with the Local Oil Services Company of the Year/Operational Performance Excellence award during the Industry Awards & Gala Night at the just concluded 9th edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2026).

According to a statement yesterday, the award recognizes the company’s outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and its continued commitment to technical excellence, safety, and indigenous capacity development.

It explained that In 2025, GPPSL distinguished itself as a leading symbol of local capability within Nigeria’s energy landscape, demonstrating consistent operational reliability across complex pipeline, processing, and infrastructure projects.

“Great industries are not built by scale alone; they are built by disciplined execution, dependable systems, and organizations that deliver when performance matters most”, the award citation for GPPSL stated.

According to the statement, under the leadership of Engr. Obi Uzu, the company has evolved from a conventional service provider into a strategic contributor to national industrial capacity. “This recognition reflects the discipline, technical depth, and commitment to safe execution that define our organization.

I accept this award on behalf of a workforce that consistently proves Nigerian expertise can compete at the highest global standards. “Our growth has been driven by a clear conviction that local capacity development is central to the future of the energy industry. This made us to prioritize building capacity through investing in people, strengthening systems, and delivering reliably,” Uzu said.