Gowon To IBB: I Appreciate You For Restoring My Rank, Honour

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, yesterday expressed gratitude to the ex-military President, Ibrahim Babangida, for restoring his rank and honour.

Dignitaries at the event included President Bola Tinubu, former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, former Heads of State Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar, and former Vice Presidents Yemi Osinbajo and Atiku Abubakar, among others.

Speaking at a book presentation by the former military president yesterday in Abuja, Gowon acknowledged that Babangida saved him from treason charges. The elder statesman also appreciated Babangida for their longstanding friendship and his contributions to Nigeria’s development.

Gowon said: “I had a very rough time in government; I was even charged with treason. “Later, President Shagari rescinded that order, and you (IBB) eventually restored my rank and honour. You did quite a lot for the country.”

Also speaking at the event, former President Goodluck Jonathan praised Babangida for documenting his experiences in a book, saying the project would enrich Nigeria’s historical records.

Jonathan said: “If you contribute to documenting history, it strengthens and makes it more relevant. So today, you are helping us.” Similarly, former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, also hailed Babangida, describing him as a friend and brother.

He said: “My relationship with Ibrahim has lasted over 80 years. Ibrahim, I want to thank you again for your friendship and brotherhood.

“We often reminisce about our past adventures, which always bring smiles to our faces. May these smiles continue in our twilight years.”

