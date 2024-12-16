Gowon, Sanwo-Olu, Others Set To Attend NYSC Alumni Jos 87/88 Set’s Reunion

Share

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Director-General, National Youths Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General YD Ahmed and many others are set to attend the Reunion of NYSC Alumni Jos 1987/88 Set in Lagos.

The Chairman of the planning committee, Seyi Oyesiku disclosed during a briefing held in Lagos that the event will take place at BWC Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to him, the title of the reunion event is Together Again.

While speaking on the rationale behind the event, Seyi stated that such would promote togetherness and bondedness among them.

He explained that this is necessary to make life better for all and sundry, expressing the belief that one life touched can touch many lives.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"