""" """

New Telegraph

December 16, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 16, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gowon, Sanwo-Olu, Others…

Gowon, Sanwo-Olu, Others Set To Attend NYSC Alumni Jos 87/88 Set’s Reunion

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Director-General, National Youths Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General YD Ahmed and many others are set to attend the Reunion of NYSC Alumni Jos 1987/88 Set in Lagos.

The Chairman of the planning committee, Seyi Oyesiku disclosed during a briefing held in Lagos that the event will take place at BWC Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to him, the title of the reunion event is Together Again.

While speaking on the rationale behind the event, Seyi stated that such would promote togetherness and bondedness among them.

He explained that this is necessary to make life better for all and sundry, expressing the belief that one life touched can touch many lives.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
"
"

Read Previous

Proposed Tax Bills: Good Collaboration To Deepen Nation’s Democracy – Tinubu
Read Next

DSP Reaffirms Nat’l Assembly’s Commitment To Oversight
Share
Copy Link
×