Gowon Pays Courtesy Visit To Tinubu In Aso Rock

Nigeria’s former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Speaking after the visit on Saturday, March 14, Gowon said he visited President Tinubu to express appreciation for the efforts of his administration so far.

According to the former Nigerian leader, the president is doing his best to address the country’s challenges and looking after Nigeria’s interests across all sectors.

This is as he urged Nigerians to remain patient and support the government’s efforts to restore stability and unity.

“I came to see him and to thank him for all the good work that he’s doing for the country.

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“We had to look at all the good work that the President is doing and the progress that Nigeria is making economically and otherwise.

“Isn’t he doing the best he can all round? So, there is no particular area. Every other area — political, economic, social, etc. — he’s doing well.

“Of course, the major problem that we have today is security, and he is doing everything to deal with those challenges for the good of all Nigerians.

“There is no particular place he has to focus on specially; he’s looking after the interests of Nigeria in all areas, and I’m happy about that.

“If I say that the problem that is happening today, it is only the government, that’s Mr. President, that can really deal with it, and he’s dealing with it the best he can without creating any problem for Nigeria and for the country.

“So, I can assure you, the government is handling it the best way it can to ensure that Nigeria, in the end, can achieve the peace that it requires and deserves.”