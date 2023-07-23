Gowon, Others To Grace BSN Divine Service

Former military Head of State, General (Dr.) Yakubu Gowon is part of personalities to grace the divine service organised by the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) at the Cathedral of St. Barnabas Angli- can Cathedral, Muritala Way, Ilorin.

The service is part of activities slated for BSN’s 56th national board meeting which will hold on Monday, July 24 to Friday 28, 2023 in Ilorin, Kwara State. Kwara State Governor, His Excellency, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is expected to declare open the board meeting while the President and Board Chairman of The Society, Bishop Dr. Timothy Banwo, will preside over the meeting which is being hosted by the West North Zone of the BSN.

Among other things, the past and future activities of the organisation concerning its Bible work mandates will be discussed at the meeting. The accounts of the organisation for the past one year would be examined as well as the General Secretary of the BSN, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, is expected to present his report for the year under review to the Board at the meeting, the statement also contained.

Expected at the Board Meeting are the GCFR, national officers, delegates from across the country and some senior members of the management team of the organisation, the statement added.