…as cleric urges selfless service to achieve Nigeria’s dream

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gideon, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan, were at the Presidential Villa on Friday evening on the invitation of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to mark the Christmas Carol for 2025.

According to a press release issued by her spokesperson, Busola Kikoyi, Mrs Tinubu urged Nigerians to embrace selfless service and rally with an “All hands on deck” spirit to rebuild trust, fortify national unity, and extend a lifeline to those reeling from the country’s economic and social challenges

Gowon read the First Lesson from Genesis 3:8-12, recounting humanity’s early encounter with divine accountability.

Obasanjo, —making his first appearance at a state function in the Villa since President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration—read the Second Lesson from Genesis 22:15-18, emphasising God’s covenant of blessing through obedience. The assembly sang Brightest and Best of the Sons of the Morning, a carol celebrating the star of Bethlehem.

The procession of readings continued with profound national representation. Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele read the Third Lesson from Isaiah 9:6-7, prophesying the Prince of Peace. Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, followed with the Fourth Lesson just as the

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, read the Fifth Lesson.

President of the Court of Appeal, Hon Justice Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem, read the Sixth Lesson, as Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd), conveyed the Seventh Lesson.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun presented the Eighth Lesson even as the host, the First Lady, read the Ninth, affirming the Word made flesh dwelling among the people.