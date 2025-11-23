Gowon, Northern Leaders Seek Stronger Unity To Tackle Insecurity

Northern leaders yesterday urged the region to strengthen its unity and take urgent action against insecurity as the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) marked its 25th anniversary.

The former Head of State, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, represented by former Vice President, Alhaji Namadi Sambo, said unity and peace remained the North’s most vital assets.

He said the ACF was founded to promote moderation and national cohesion and called for the restoration of these values in daily life. “Without unity, we fracture, and without peace, we stagnate,” he warned, adding that extremists continued to exploit divisions across northern communities.

The ACF Board of Trustees Chairman, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, said the forum was established in 2000 to provide moral leadership during rising regional challenges. He said insecurity had worsened, citing frequent attacks, abductions and the recent killing of a senior military officer.

Dalhatu said hundreds of boarding schools had closed due to insecurity and described the situation as a threat to the future of northern children. He called for stronger collaboration among traditional rulers, governors and security agencies.

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State, represented by his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to peace, inclusion and rural development. He described Kaduna as the, “historic centre of Northern identity” and said hosting the ACF headquarters was a responsibility the state takes seriously.

Sani said his administration had adopted an inclusive governance model that promotes reconciliation and citizen participation. According to him, the Kaduna Peace Model links security, urban planning, infrastructure and environmental reforms into “one ecosystem of stability.”

Sani said improved intelligence coordination had reduced security threats and encouraged farmers to return to their farms. He also highlighted investments in healthcare, education and tertiary institutions, adding that 71 per cent of the 2026 capital budget was dedicated to rural transformation and inclusive growth.

Leaders at the event agreed that the North’s future depends on unity, firm security action and sustained investment in people. They said the ACF would continue to provide direction for peace, stability and development in the region.